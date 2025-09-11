GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY Announces SONORA: A New Seven-Year Rye Whiskey Barrel Finished Bourbon

Facebook

SONORA Pays Tribute to the Spirit and Beauty of Texas

HYE, TX – Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey, is proud to announce the arrival of a new bourbon, releasing on Saturday October 18, 2025. From the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Garrison Brothers introduces a bourbon that embodies the rugged beauty, heritage, and untamed spirit of the Lone Star State—Sonora Texas Straight Bourbon Finished in Rye Whiskey Barrels. This seven-year aged bourbon draws its name from the mysterious and awe-inspiring Caverns of Sonora, natural wonder hidden deep within Texas. Just as these caverns have been shaped by time and patience, Sonora is the culmination of years of craftsmanship, passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Becoming the ninth expression in the award-winning Garrison Brothers portfolio, Sonora represents a true collaborative effort in the making at the distillery. With the Garrisons’ blessing, Master Distiller Donnis Todd guided Samantha Olvera on this project. She has been a leader within the Garrison Brothers distilling team for the last seven years and is also the first female Latina in Texas to craft bourbon from grain to glass. Olvera helped manage this project alongside Nancy Garrison, Donnis Todd and other team members. Ciara Knee-Chavez has been the marketing director on this project. Sonora is aged for seven years; four years in new white American Oak barrels and then, three years in rye whiskey barrels. It is sealed with a ruby red wax and is bottled at 108 proof.

“Garrison Brothers Sonora Bourbon is a testament to the power of female leadership, collaboration and true craftsmanship. Since starting in 2006, we have had the privilege of working with many female leaders as part of our family business including Samantha Olvera on our distilling team. It’s nice to share their stories through bourbon,” adds Nancy Garrison, Co-founder, Garrison Brothers Distillery.

Sonora bourbon when poured is a beautiful deep amber. It is 108 proof. The shared profile and tasting notes include rich aromas of sweet corn, oak, and rye spices that mingle with vanilla and butterscotch. These are followed by a bouquet of citrus zest, almond tea, and wildflower honey. The palate bursts with black pepper and cinnamon, then softens into a lingering finish of brown sugar and crème brûlée. The first 1,000 bottles of Sonora will be available at the distillery release event on October 18, 2025, and then the remaining 5,000 bottles will become available in Garrison Brothers’ e-commerce store and at other key accounts across the nation beginning early November. Suggested retail is $159.99 with $5 from every bottle to be donated to The Texas Cave Management Association to safeguard the Caverns of Sonora, preserving this natural wonder for generations to come.

For more information about Garrison Brothers, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, in the beautiful Hill Country, is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With eight expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 700 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.