National Medal of Honor Museum Announces Fall 2025 Events

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Arlington, TX — The National Medal of Honor Museum, which opened its doors to the public six months ago in March 2025, announced a slate of events this fall as part of its inaugural year. From a documentary premiere giving a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the Museum to an inspiring keynote event featuring General Stanley McChrystal and the Museum’s first-ever Star Spangled Soirée, these programs bring to the fore the values of courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, citizenship, and patriotism embodied by the Medal of Honor.

“The Museum’s inaugural year has been about more than opening doors. It’s about opening hearts and minds to the values the Medal of Honor represents,” said Chris Cassidy, NMOHMF President and CEO. “These events give us the opportunity to honor and reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who have earned our nation’s highest military award for valor. These stories, conversations, and celebrations give us the chance to preserve their legacies while inspiring Americans of all walks of life to live by those same values.”

The upcoming fall events include:

Valor and Victory: Documentary Premiere | Wednesday, September 17, 2025

An Evening with General Stanley McChrystal | Friday, October 3, 2025

Star Spangled Soirée | Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Valor and Victory : Documentary Premiere

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 5:30PM to 8:30PM CST

Location: Neel Kearby Theater | Griffin Institute, National Medal of Honor Museum, 1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

The Museum will debut Valor and Victory, a four-chapter short documentary produced by DHD Productions that gives a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the museum. The film explores why Arlington was chosen as the Museum’s home, the leadership behind the project, NMOHMF President and CEO Chris Cassidy’s personal journey, and the Museum’s grand opening and vision for the future. Guests will be treated to a special on-stage conversation with Chris Cassidy and former Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams ahead of the premiere.

Admission: Free (first-come, first-served seating)

RSVP: Contact Ashleigh Crow at [email protected]

Learn more about this event and watch the documentary trailer here.



An Evening with General Stanley McChrystal

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Time: 5:30PM to 8:30PM CST

Location: Neel Kearby Theater | Griffin Institute, National Medal of Honor Museum, 1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

As part of its speaker series, the Museum will welcome General Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. Joint Special Operations Command and best-selling author of On Character: Choices that Define a Life (2025), Risk: A User’s Guide (2021) Leaders: Myth and Reality (2018), and Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World (2015).

Tickets can be purchased here.

General Admission ($100): Includes optional self-guided exhibit tour

Includes optional self-guided exhibit tour VIP Experience ($500): Includes optional self-guided exhibit tour, reserved seating, exclusive dinner with General McChrystal in the Exhibit Deck, a signed copy of On Character, and photo opportunity.

Star Spangled Soirée

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Location: National Medal of Honor Museum, 1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

The National Medal of Honor Museum’s inaugural Star Spangled Soirée, the Museum’s signature fundraising event, will bring together supporters and community leaders to honor the stories and legacies of Medal of Honor Recipients. Guests will be treated to a night of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, keynote remarks from Medal of Honor Recipients and NMOHMF President and CEO Chris Cassidy, along with raffle drawings and live entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased here. Attendees can choose between three ticket levels:

Red ($1,000)

Early entry at 6:00PM CST

Private reception in the Exhibit Deck

Name recognition in the program and fundraising website

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvre

Includes a Foundation Level Membership to the National Medal of Honor Museum

White ($500)

Entry at 7:00PM CST

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvre

Includes a Foundation Level Membership to the National Medal of Honor Museum

Blue ($250)

Entry at 7:00PM CST

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvre

For more information about the Star Spangled Soirée, visit nmohm.starspangledsoiree2025.org.

For more information please visit the National Medal of Honor Museum website or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.