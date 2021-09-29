Cedar Hill ISD Honors the Lacys – The Family That Integrated the District

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lacy Enrollment Center

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District formally dedicated the Lacy Enrollment Center on Tuesday afternoon, in honor of the family that integrated the district 50 years ago.

“The Lacy Enrollment Center serves an important purpose in our district, as families can now come to a single place to ensure their child’s enrollment and registration in Cedar Hill ISD,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Breaking barriers is so important, and we are grateful for the Lacy Family. It is wonderful that we were able to honor them.”

Albert Jr. and Emily Lacy moved to Cedar Hill in 1971 from west Dallas to move into their first home. Albert III, Dana and Shannon began attending Cedar Hill ISD in the summer of 1971, and Kimberly followed her siblings the following year, in 1972.

All four siblings graduated from Cedar Hill High School.

They moved to a rural community in the early 1970s that gradually became more diverse. Today, Cedar Hill ISD is a diverse and dynamic Class 6A School District.

On Tuesday, the district honored the Lacy Family with an event that started outdoors with the Cedar Hill High School Jazz Band. It featured speeches from Hudson, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Tellauance Graham and Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Norbert Whitaker.

It also featured a light-hearted Q&A session with the Lacy Siblings, moderated by CHISD Chief of Communications Tierney Tinnin.

“We know the Lacy Enrollment Center has improved the service we deliver to our scholars and families,” Graham said. “It will continue to do so as we move forward into the third decade of the 21st Century.”