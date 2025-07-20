Texas’ Civilian Labor Force Sets New Record as Annual Growth Rate Continues to Outpace the Nation

Facebook

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas’ civilian labor force achieved another new record high of 15,850,100 after adding 10,800 people over the month and marking 60 of 62 months of growth. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 237,800 people.

Texas added 198,300 jobs over the year for an annual nonfarm growth rate of 1.4 percent, outpacing the national growth rate by 0.3 percentage points. The state had 14,329,200 total nonfarm jobs after decreasing by 1,900 positions over the month of June.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.0 percent after decreasing by 0.1 percentage points over the month.

“The increase in the civilian labor force and the drop in the unemployment rate highlight continued strength in the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC provides a number of tools for both job seekers and employers as we continue to grow the Texas labor force.”

The Private Education and Health Services industry had the largest over-the-month increase in June after adding 6,900 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 3,000 jobs over the month while Information added 1,000. In addition, the Construction industry grew by 2.4 percent over the year in Texas and outperformed the industry’s growth rate nationally by 0.9 percentage points.

“As Texas thrives, TWC is dedicated to empowering working Texans to share in that success,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Through our strong partnerships and resources like WorkInTexas.com, targeted job fairs, and essential skills training, we’re helping Texans capitalize on opportunities and achieve their career goals.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.0 percent in June, followed by the Amarillo and San Angelo MSAs at 3.1 percent.

“TWC supports a business-friendly environment, which attracts employers to Texas, creates new career paths, and contributes to a more prosperous workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “Key sectors like Private Education and Health Services continue to add thousands of jobs and highlight the opportunities for Texas employers.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).