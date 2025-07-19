Free Pre-Fair Horse Shows at Fair Park Coliseum

Facebook

Can’t wait for the State Fair of Texas to open this fall? There’s an easy—and free—way to get into the Fair spirit starting Aug. 8. The State Fair of Texas recently announced a lineup of pre-Fair horse shows that lead up to the opening of the 2025 State Fair of Texas.

The free horse shows start on August 8 and run each weekend prior to the Fair. The family-friendly shows will take place in the air-conditioned Fair Park Coliseum. Horse exhibitors can now sign up to be the first to know when entries open online at BigTex.com/Horse.

Pre-Fair Horse Shows

RSNC Ranch Sorting (August 8-10); Youth Rodeo (August 16); Barrel Race (August 17); EWD Heroes and Hooves Show (August 23); NMDA/Donkey and Mule Show (August 30-31); and AQHA/APHA/NSBA Show (September 6-7).

Included in the above-listed events, the State Fair is honored to introduce the all-new EWD Heroes and Hooves Show. The all-inclusive horse show is created for veterans and equestrians with disabilities. This special event provides a meaningful opportunity for participants to experience the power of teamwork, trust, and healing through horsemanship.

For many riders with physical, cognitive, or emotional challenges, traditional sports aren’t always accessible, but in the saddle, they find strength, freedom, and confidence. In addition, we are proud to announce the return of the AQHA/APHA/NSBA Show. The American Quarter Horse is legendary in Lone Star State, and the Fair is excited to reintroduce this show to the annual lineup.

The entry process for horse exhibitors is now available at BigTex.com/Horse. All updates and resources needed will be made available on this webpage, so make sure you bookmark the page.

These events are free and open to the public. Grab your partner, kids, or even your ‘neigh-bors’ to come out and enjoy some good ol’ fun before the State Fair officially opens. The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed “Texas Shines Bright,” will run from Friday, September 26, through Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo July 26

Rodeo fans are also invited to attend the 36th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo July 26, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the Grand Entry Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the competition at 7 p.m. Tickets are going fast for this annual favorite, which typically sells out each year.

Presented by and benefiting the African American Museum, Dallas, the family-fun rodeo showcases Black cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing and a Pony Express relay race. The evening also features on-field kids’ activities, trick lasso performances, live music, concessions, and more.

Aside from the thrills and spills, the popular rodeo – which has sold out in advance in recent years– provides a powerful glimpse of the historical contributions African Americans made in settling the western U.S.