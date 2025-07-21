National Tequila Day Cocktails: The Lone Star State of Mind

Facebook

In Texas, we don’t wait for July 24th to toast tequila—we’ve been training all summer. Once the “shot and lime” sidekick, tequila has leveled up, earning respect as a refined spirit worthy of a slow sip. Texas has a deep appreciation for craft spirits and cocktails, and our love affair with blue agave keeps us among the nation’s top consumers of tequila.

From ranch waters to spicy margs, Texans know a proper pour means 100% agave. Bonus: fewer calories and less sugar than most of its boozy cousins—so go ahead, have that second round. This National Tequila Day, raise a glass to the blue agave and remember: in Texas, tequila doesn’t just fuel the party—it is the party. Whether it’s sipped neat, shaken into a spicy margarita, or poured over ice on a scorching July evening, tequila just tastes like summer.

Celebrate National Tequila Day with friends by giving them one of these Don Julio second limited-edition Artist Boxes, available nationwide.

Designed by Mexico City-based postmodern pop artist Javier Andrés, the vibrant packaging celebrates the energy of modern Mexico through expressive color and movement. Each Artist Edition box houses one of Tequila Don Julio’s most-loved variants, including Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, and Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino.

Now available at select retailers and online via ReserveBar while supplies last:

Tequila Don Julio Blanco

Tequila Don Julio Reposado

Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino

Spicy Grilled Pineapple Margarita

Ingredients

1 1-inch thick pineapple round or pineapple wedges

1.5 ounces Ghost Tequila

1 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce pineapple juice

3/4 ounce agave syrup or nectar, or to taste

1 lime wheel for garnish

Optional: Tajín and salt for rim

Instructions

Prepare the Pineapple: Grill the pineapple round or wedges on a hot grill for about 2-3 minutes per side, or until charred and caramelized. Let it cool completely.

Rim the Glass (Optional): Rub a lime wedge around the rim of your glass, then dip it in a mixture of Tajín and salt, if desired.

Muddle the Pineapple: In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grilled pineapple (if using wedges, use a few chunks from the grilled slice) with the lime juice, pineapple juice, and agave syrup.

Add Tequila and Ice: Pour in the Ghost Tequila and fill the shaker with ice.

Shake Well: Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds to chill and blend the ingredients.

Serve: Strain the margarita into the prepared glass over fresh ice.

Garnish: Garnish with a fresh lime wheel and, if desired, a grilled pineapple wedge.

Mana Vice

Strawberry Margarita

1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco

¾ oz Lime juice

½ oz Agave Syrup

3 to 4 Strawberries (hulled/sliced)

1 cup ice

Mana Colada

1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Pineapple Juice

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Coconut Cream

1 cup ice

Build and blend each drink separately. Then layer as desired in hurricane glasses. Garnish with strawberry slices and blueberries.

DELEÓN75

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1oz DELEÓN Reposado Tequila

0.5oz Agave Syrup (1:1)

0.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1.5oz Champagne or Prosecco

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Lemon, Mint, and Green Grape

Method: Add DELEÓN Reposado, agave syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker. Shake and pour into the coupe glass using a strainer. Add sparkling and top with garnishes.

Loco Coco Cooler

Ingredients:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco

3 oz Coconut Water

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Lime wheel and Toasted coconut flakes

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.

Loca Loka Sunrise Surprise

Ingredients:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco

1 oz Grenadine

2 oz Cranberry Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Lime Wheel and Cherry

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and cherry.

Pantalones XL Margarita

Ingredients

1 cup Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,

1 cup Lime Juice,

1/2 cup Cointreau,

2 tbsp Agave Syrup,

6 cups Ice,

Kosher Salt (for rimming)

Lime Wedges (for garnish)

Instructions

Run a lime wedge around the rim of 4 glasses. Dip the edges of the glasses in coarse kosher salt. Add tequila, lime juice, cointreau, agave syrup and ice to a large blender. Blend until slushy. Pour into prepared glasses. For those cocktails that think big, give them a garnish worthy of their ambition: a lime brigade of 5 or more slices.

Tequila Don Julio Sandia Margarita

Ingredients:

● 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino

● 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

● 1.5 oz Watermelon Juice (or 4 Fresh Watermelon Chunks) 0.5 oz Agave

● 1 Jalapeñ o Wheel (Muddled)

● 1 Pinch of Salt

Preparation:

1. Combine ingredients into shaker – if using fresh watermelon chunks muddle watermelon prior to adding ice to shaker

2. Strain into rocks glass with ice

3. Garnish with Watermelon half – bonus pinch of Tajin

Tequila Don Julio Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

● 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

● 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

● 0.75 oz Agave Syrup

● 1-2 slices of Jalapeño (de-seeded)

Preparation:

1. Muddle 1-2 slices of de-seeded jalapeños in a cocktail shaker.

2. Add Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice and agave syrup to the shaker with ice and shake well.

3. Strain into a rocks glass over ice.

4. Garnish with sliced jalapeños.