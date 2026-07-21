Texas Black Invitational Rodeo at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas

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Dust off those boots and saddle up, North Texas. The 37th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo rides into Fair Park Coliseum at 7 p.m. this Saturday, July 25. Presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, the family-fun event features cowboys and cowgirls competing in bronc and bull riding, steer roping, barrel racing, and more.

This year’s event pays tribute to the late Cleo Hearn, National Rodeo Hall of Famer and founder of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, who spent more than 50 years breaking barriers and educating audiences on the diverse history of the American West.

Fans can also enjoy the crowd-favorite Pony Express relay race, live music, concessions and plenty of heart-pounding competition.

Tickets start at $28 at aamdallas.org/events, or at the door, with proceeds benefiting the African American Museum. Don’t wait – tickets often sell out in advance. Doors open at 6 p.m., so come early to enjoy every moment.

African American Museum Dallas

The African American Museum, Dallas, was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College and has operated independently since 1979. For more than 50 years, the African American Museum, Dallas has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the southwestern United States. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum, Dallas is the only museum in the Southwest devoted to the collection, preservation, and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience.

Anchored by ongoing funding from the City of Dallas through its Office of Arts and Culture, the Museum’s responsibility is to ensure that these irreplaceable treasures will endure to educate and inspire current and future generations. The African American Museum, Dallas incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the nation, the Southwest and Dallas. The Museum has a small but rich collection of African art, African American fine art, and one of the largest African American folk art and decorative art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.