Syncere Massey Primed For A Strong Senior Season

Defensive Lineman Massey Is Ready For Football Season

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For the first time in his career, Syncere Massey is experiencing all that is Spring Football.

“It’s great, and the players I’m around are having fun, and we’re focused,” said Massey, a Cedar Hill High School rising senior defensive lineman. “We have a lot of people we can count on for next season. There’s a little pressure going into the season, but we can handle it.”

Massey attended high school in Fort Worth ISD and at a parochial school in Dallas County. Neither had spring practice, and then last season, spring practice was canceled state-wide due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Longhorns will conclude 2021 Spring Practice with the annual Spring Game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Longhorn Stadium.

Massey debuted for the Longhorns last fall, earning First Team All-District 6A-11 Honors en route to a 12-2 season that culminated in the UIL Class 6A Division II State Championship Game.

Top 5 Contenders For College Career

Now, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior has more than 30 scholarship offers, but he counts Arizona State, Central Florida, USC, UNLV and UConn among his top five.

Some universities have recruited him, with the idea of Massey moving to the offensive line. But he’s not interested in that proposal.

“It’s more exciting to hit,” Massey said. “I’ve played offense before, and I’ve never had fun playing it. I just played it because I had to do it for the team.”

Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn is looking for another exceptional season from Massey when the Longhorns open the 2021 season on August 27 vs. Rockwall.

“Syncere has been a great addition to our program,” Lynn said. “We’re looking forward to him doing some extraordinary things on the field this season.”

Cedar Hill defensive coordinator Ray Gates, who was promoted from defensive line coach during the offseason, has enjoyed watching Massey develop into one of the state’s top defensive linemen.

“Syncere is the epitome of what a great teammate should be,” Gates said. “He leads by example and he really cares about his teammates. His work ethic is second to none and that has positioned him to be one of the best defensive players in the state of Texas. We as a staff are excited about his development and expect great things from him going forward. He is a great kid and we are thrilled to have him.”

One adjustment for Massey will be the absence of his older brother, Miquel Massey, who is graduating from Cedar Hill next month.

Massey, who succeeded All-State Offensive Lineman Courtland Ford (now at USC) at left tackle, will play for Trinity Valley Community College in Athens this fall. Massey said he looks forward to making the trip to Athens to watch his brother play this season.

“I cherished every moment of playing alongside my brother,” Massey said. “He helped me improve and really made me the player I am. I appreciate him for that. We’ve always been close, but there’s something about Cedar Hill that brought us even closer.”

The Masseys both had breakout games in the Longhorns’ 27-17 victory at eventual 5A-II State Champion, Aledo, last October.

Miquel caught a touchdown pass, and Syncere had the game that put him on many college recruiters’ radar. It was special that such a game happened just a few miles west of Fort Worth, where they grew up.

Massey said the dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over Rockwall Heath in the State Quarterfinals last January at Globe Life Park in Arlington was also special.

“He was a big help in slowing down the Hawks’ running game,” Lynn said.

Massey plans to study Business in college with plans of a career in Real Estate.

“I want to be that dude from Fort Worth who got rich, came back to the city and gave back,” Massey said. “I want to buy the entire block where I grew up.”