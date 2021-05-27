Bryan Hucabee In Custody After Overnight Standoff With Flower Mound Police

Facebook

Account of Flower Mound Shooting By Police Chief Andy Kancel

Bryan Hucabee, 60, of Flower Mound, has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the overnight incident on Termaine Drive. Additional charges are pending.

Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel provided a statement to media this morning regarding the overnight incident on Termaine Drive. A summary of his statement is below:

A Flower Mound man surrendered peacefully at 5:32 a.m. today after shooting and injuring three Flower Mound police officers during a 10-hour standoff.

Officers originally responded to a 911 call at 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday from the suspect’s wife, who had left the residence and called from a neighbor’s home to report her husband’s suicidal threats. Upon arrival to the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, officers attempted to make contact with the 60-year-old male suspect, who was the sole occupant of the home. While officers were attempting a welfare check at approximately 8:05 p.m., the suspect fired on them from inside the home, striking three Flower Mound officers.

Officers returned fire before retreating to the perimeter

The first officer’s ballistic shield was struck by a bullet, shattering the ballistic glass and causing injury. This officer, who has been with the department for four years, was transported to Medical City Lewisville and released Wednesday night.

The second officer was struck by bullet fragments in the neck, face, and shoulder areas, resulting in non-life threatening injuries. This officer, who has been with the department for 14 years, was transported to Medical City Denton and released Wednesday night.

A third officer, a 13-year veteran, was shot in the chest. His ballistic plate carrier absorbed the impact of the bullet, leaving him uninjured. He was later transported to Medical City Lewisville for precautionary measures and released.

We are very blessed and thankful that the injuries to the officers were not more severe, and we are grateful for your continued support.

More Shots Fired at 2:30 am

Over the next several hours of the standoff, Flower Mound Police and SWAT officers, along with Lewisville SWAT Team members, utilized drones to monitor the scene, tear gas to encourage the suspect to evacuate the residence, and deployed a robot to attempt to enter the premises to check on the subject. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the suspect began firing several rounds at the robot and through the front doorway of the residence. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes by armored vehicle and taken off-site to a safe location.

After several hours of deployment, the Flower Mound and Lewisville Police Department SWAT Team members were relieved by the FBI SWAT Team.

Suspect Was Not Harmed By Gunfire

FBI SWAT breached and fired multiple tear gas volleys into the residence. At 5:32 a.m., the suspect exited the residence, surrendered peacefully, and was taken into custody by FBI SWAT officers and turned over to the Flower Mound Police Department.

The suspect was treated on scene by Flower Mound Fire Department medics and transported to the Flower Mound Presbyterian Hospital due to the deployment of tear gas. The suspect was not struck during the exchange of gunfire with officers. Upon release from the hospital, he will be transported to the Flower Mound Jail to face charges. The investigation is still ongoing. We will release the identity of the suspect once we’ve completed the booking process.

I’m very proud of how my team, Flower Mound PD, responded in this situation and took care of one another. We were able to resolve what was a very hazardous situation with no critical injuries to any person. I would also like to thank all the agencies who provided assistance, including Lewisville, Highland Village, Denton County, and Coppell, as well as the Texas Rangers – who will be investigating the officer-involved shooting – and our federal partners from FBI-Dallas.