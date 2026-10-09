Sweater Weather Sips: Fall Cocktails and Wines Worth Raising a Glass To

Fall has arrived. Even though our temperatures here in Texas are still hovering in the 90s during the day, we’ve entered my favorite season. For my family, fall is the ultimate season for gathering, from football on the weekends to girls’ nights in, book club, or just enjoying the outdoors without the sweltering heat.
We’ve put away the blender and are ready to savor fall with more seasonal beverages. So, whether you’re sitting by the fire pit with a glass of wine or catching up with your friends, here are some of our favorite adult beverages to enjoy.
For an easy way to stock up for fall hosting with one click, try the Laithwaites Harvest Celebration Collection. It brings together six reds and six whites from around the world, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Grigio. At $14.99 per bottle, the mix offers options for everything from cheese boards to cozy roast dinners. And it is convenient to have a bottle on hand for last-minute hostess gifts.
Highlights include Raymond Vineyards’ “The Inaugural” Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina’s J Opi Malbec and South Africa’s Queen Bee Viognier, which pairs beautifully with turkey and honey-glazed ham.
Sparkling Bourbon Sidecar
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve
.75 parts Premium Orange Liqueur
.5 parts Fresh Lemon Juice
.25 parts Rich Simple Syrup
1.5 parts Sparkling Wine
Sugar for rim
Lemon peel for garnish
Method
Combine ingredients except sparkling wine in a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake and strain into a stemmed cocktail glass
Top with sparkling wine
Garnish with a sugar rim and lemon peel
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Bols Vodka
- 0.5 oz Bols Pumpkin Spice Liqueur
- 0.5 oz Bols Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz Fresh Espresso
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
- Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans and Light Dusting of Cinnamon
Directions: Shake ingredients vigorously with ice, strain into a coupe, and garnish with three coffee beans, or a light dusting of cinnamon for extra fall flair.
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
Ingredients:
- 0.5 oz False River Dark Rum
- 0.5 oz False River Spiced Rum
- 1 oz Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz Espresso
- 0.5 oz Real Pumpkin Puree
- Garnish: Oreo cookie crumbs
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with oreo cookie crumbs on glass.
Pumpkin Spice Girls
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey (Vanilla Bean Infused)
- .5 oz Averna Amaro
- .5 0z Chilled Espresso
- 1 0z Dubonnet
- 2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters
- Cold Foam
- .5 oz Luxardo (drizzled on top)
Directions:
- Cocktail: Add all ingredients except for the cold foam and luxardo to a stirring glass. Top with ice and stir for at least 30 seconds. Strain over fresh ice and top with cold foam and Luxardo.
- Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey (Vanilla Bean Infused) recipe: Infused 2 vanilla beans with 4 oz of Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey overnight at room temp
- Cold Foam = add 2 oz of whole milk, ½ cup sugar free coolwhip and 1 tbsp of pumpkin spice mix (can be store bought or house made) to an ISI canister. If you do not have an ISI canister, add to a shaker tin with a whipping spring to provide volume to the mixture.
SPICED HOT CROWN APPLE CIDER
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Cocktail Details:
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Recipe:
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3 oz Crown Royal Apple
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4 Cups Apple Cider
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6 Sticks of Cinnamon
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4 Tablespoons Nutmeg
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10 Cloves
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Orange zest
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Garnish:
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Orange twist
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Directions:
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Combine cinnamon, nutmeg, orange zest, cloves and cider/juice into pot or slow cooker and simmer and stir together for 15-30 minutes.Carefully strain out and toss the solids. Keep the liquid hot. In a mug, combine 2 oz Crown Royal Apple with 4 oz. your Hot Spiced Apple Mix.
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Description: Fall’s coziest classic gets a Crown Royal twist. The Spiced Hot Crown Apple Cider brings together crisp apple, cinnamon and warming spices for a comforting seasonal sip that’s perfect for chilly days, crisp nights and everything in between.
PENICHILLIN
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Recipe:
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1.25 oz Oban 14-Year-Old
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0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
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1 oz Ginger-Honey Syrup
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2 scoops Crushed Ice
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Garnish:
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Candied Ginger
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Directions: Combine Oban 14 Year Old, crushed ice, fresh lemon juice and ginger-honey syrup into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour blender contents into a Rocks glass. Garnish with candied ginger.
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Description: For those fall afternoons that still call for something cool, the Penichillin brings a refreshing twist to the season. Blended with Oban 14-Year-Old and ginger-honey syrup, it’s a bright sip for taking in the changing leaves before the evening chill sets in.
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Ensueño Apple Cider Margarita
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- Ingredients:
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2 oz Tierra de Ensueño Reposado
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1 oz Apple Cider
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.5 oz Vanilla Syrup
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.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
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2 Dashes Orange Bitters
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Pinch of Salt
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Preparation:
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- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an apple fan.
Ensueño Spiced Pear Old Fashioned
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Ingredients
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2 oz Tierra de Ensueño Reposado
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2 Dashes Walnut Bitters
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.5 oz Agave Syrup
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.75 oz Spiced Pear Liqueur
- pinch
of Salt
Preparation: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
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