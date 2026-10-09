Sweater Weather Sips: Fall Cocktails and Wines Worth Raising a Glass To

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Fall has arrived. Even though our temperatures here in Texas are still hovering in the 90s during the day, we’ve entered my favorite season. For my family, fall is the ultimate season for gathering, from football on the weekends to girls’ nights in, book club, or just enjoying the outdoors without the sweltering heat.

We’ve put away the blender and are ready to savor fall with more seasonal beverages. So, whether you’re sitting by the fire pit with a glass of wine or catching up with your friends, here are some of our favorite adult beverages to enjoy.

For an easy way to stock up for fall hosting with one click, try the Laithwaites Harvest Celebration Collection. It brings together six reds and six whites from around the world, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Grigio. At $14.99 per bottle, the mix offers options for everything from cheese boards to cozy roast dinners. And it is convenient to have a bottle on hand for last-minute hostess gifts.

Highlights include Raymond Vineyards’ “The Inaugural” Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina’s J Opi Malbec and South Africa’s Queen Bee Viognier, which pairs beautifully with turkey and honey-glazed ham.

Sparkling Bourbon Sidecar

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve

.75 parts Premium Orange Liqueur

.5 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 parts Rich Simple Syrup

1.5 parts Sparkling Wine

Sugar for rim

Lemon peel for garnish

Method

Combine ingredients except sparkling wine in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake and strain into a stemmed cocktail glass

Top with sparkling wine

Garnish with a sugar rim and lemon peel

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bols Vodka

0.5 oz Bols Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

0.5 oz Bols Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Espresso

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans and Light Dusting of Cinnamon

Directions: Shake ingredients vigorously with ice, strain into a coupe, and garnish with three coffee beans, or a light dusting of cinnamon for extra fall flair.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

Ingredients:

0.5 oz False River Dark Rum

0.5 oz False River Spiced Rum

1 oz Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Espresso

0.5 oz Real Pumpkin Puree

Garnish: Oreo cookie crumbs

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with oreo cookie crumbs on glass.

Pumpkin Spice Girls

Ingredients:

2 oz Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey (Vanilla Bean Infused)

.5 oz Averna Amaro

.5 0z Chilled Espresso

1 0z Dubonnet

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Cold Foam

.5 oz Luxardo (drizzled on top)

Directions:

Cocktail: Add all ingredients except for the cold foam and luxardo to a stirring glass. Top with ice and stir for at least 30 seconds. Strain over fresh ice and top with cold foam and Luxardo.

Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey (Vanilla Bean Infused) recipe: Infused 2 vanilla beans with 4 oz of Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey overnight at room temp

Cold Foam = add 2 oz of whole milk, ½ cup sugar free coolwhip and 1 tbsp of pumpkin spice mix (can be store bought or house made) to an ISI canister. If you do not have an ISI canister, add to a shaker tin with a whipping spring to provide volume to the mixture.

SPICED HOT CROWN APPLE CIDER