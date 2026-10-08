Cholula Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Casa Cholula Oct. 1

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Cholula, the food brand known for authentic Mexican flavor, celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on October 1 with a special event, Casa Cholula. The evening celebrated Hispanic culture and the Dallas food scene at MesoMaya in downtown Dallas, located in the historic 1938 Luna Tortilla Factory building.

Casa Cholula brought together local media, food lovers, and friends of the brand for an evening of food, drinks and festivities. James Beard semifinalist and Dallas native Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman created a custom menu that paired Cholula flavors with local flair. Highlights of the event included a short rib taco topped with Cholula Chipotle Cremosa, and spicy glazed shrimp over pozole grits made with Cholula Chili Garlic seasoning mix.

Casa Cholula at MesoMaya

MesoMaya’s kitchen added passed bites, including chicken tinga sopes, citrus shrimp ceviche tostadas, and elote cups. A nacho bar let guests customize their plates with Cholula hot sauces and the brand’s cremosas. At the bar, margaritas, ranch waters, and non-alcoholic spicy palomas were rimmed with Cholula Chili Lime Seasoning.

Guests were also invited to personalize their own Cholula bottles at a custom engraving station, and to shop the brand’s lineup at a market table. Each guest left with a goodie bag filled with product ahead of the fall hosting and tailgating season.

Cholula Brings Authentic Mexican Flavor

“At its heart, Cholula has always stood for authentic Mexican flavor, and flavor like that is meant to be shared,” said Carly Magnotta, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Cholula. “There was no better place to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month than MesoMaya, a restaurant that honors Mexican cooking and tradition every day. With the holidays around the corner, we hope Casa Cholula inspires full tables, family recipes, good company and plenty of Cholula all season long.”

Cholula is available at major retailers across Dallas, including H-E-B. For recipes and more information, visit cholula.com.