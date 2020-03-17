Nine New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported nine additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Local public laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the CDC for confirmation. Respiratory samples positive for COVID-19 in a public health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing.

The nine cases include:

Two women in their 20’s, one man in his 30’s, one man and one woman in their 40’s, two women in their 50’s, one man in his 60’s, one woman in her 70’s,

Five patients are hospitalized, including 3 in critical care units; 4 are self-isolating at residences

Eight cases are residents of the city of Dallas and one is a resident of the city of Irving

One case is related to international travel

Three patients are close contacts of a confirmed COVID case

Five have no source or travel risk factor yet identified, and are therefore likely from local community spread

Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.

“As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread. It is imperative that you exercise sound decision making in your personal responsibility decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable amongst us. Don’t give into fear, rather have faith in the science, the science that will be your roadmap to keeping you and your family safe. Replace panic with prayer and personal responsibility. We can do this North Texas, but it takes all of us. The life you save may be your Nana’s.”

Dallas County has now reported 28 presumptive positive cases, however, four of those cases are out of county residents and will not be reflected in our case counts posted on the DCHHS website. The case count at the following link will only include county residents:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

