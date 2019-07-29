B&B Bicycles Named Best Bicycle Shop

B&B Bicycles: Reader’s Choice Best Bicycle Shop

B&B Bicycles was named Best Bicycle Shop in this year’s Readers Choice Awards. B&B opened its Cedar Hill location in 2002.The company started in Oak Cliff in 1994, and celebrated their 25th anniversary this year.

Owner Beth Farrell said, “Cedar Hill has made it a priority to become a bike friendly community. We appreciate their forward thinking, constant support, and commitment to cycling education and safety.”

Farrell is vice chair for Bike Texas. She also serves on the Duncanville Park Board. Her mission is to get bike lanes created throughout Duncanville for safe cycling. B&B Bicycles just hosted and helped create the first Duncanville Community Fun Ride.

Farrell said, “We are excited to watch this ride grow and hopefully extend to other communities. B&B Bicycles hosts weekly shop rides, for beginners to experienced riders. We host workshops to teach maintenance and bike safety. We have received the “Bicycle Friendly Business” award from The League of American Bicyclists. We try to support every local bike ride, from donations to offering SAG support.”

Cedar Hill, Best Southwest Area Embraces Cycling

“We really enjoy being part of the dynamic community that is Cedar Hill and the rest of the Best Southwest cities. We love seeing the area embrace cycling and all of its benefits. We are working to help implement the Bike Plan for the area which will eventually connect the Best Southwest communities,” Farrell said.

“We offer all types of bicycles, from Kids’ to Road, Mountain and Hybrid bikes. We also stock all of the equipment, accessories and apparel that you will need. All with friendly, knowledgeable and helpful staff ready to help you start or improve your cycling experience. Thank each and every one of you for your business! It’s been a great ride!”

The bicycle store is in the midst of their busiest season, which extends six months through spring and summer’s perfect weather for bike riding. Bikes are always on everyone’s Christmas list as well.

B&B Bicycles is located at 223 East FM 1382 in Cedar Hill. Their four full-time employees welcome visitors to their friendly, professional, certified service department for free estimates plus fast turnaround. They fix everything from flat tires to complete tune-ups, whatever it takes to get you and your bike rolling again. For more information about B&B Bicycles, visit BBBicycles.com or call 972-293-3100.

Besides bike repairs, B&B Bicycles also offers bike fit appointments and bike rentals. They have road, mountain or hybrid bikes available for rent. They are also happy to provide information about local rides, clubs, trails and events around DFW, as well as Bike Advocacy.

