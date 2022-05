Summer Camps In DFW Area For Athletes

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

All professional athletes had to start somewhere. Who knows where the next Dak Prescott, Luka Doncic or Serena Williams might be?

Could they be getting ready to take part in a summer sports camp?

For years, sports camps for youths have been growing in popularity. And now that the world is bouncing back – somewhat – from COVID-19, more and more youngsters are finding their way onto the fields and into gyms to hone their skills, or just to have fun and interact with others their own age.

Whatever the reason, sports camps are a great opportunity for a youth to have a great time during the summer away from school. And the camps often come with some pretty neat prizes, such as a T-shirt. Of course, you’ll have to check to see if whatever camp you are interested in does offer such goodies – but they all offer loads of fun and a chance to improve at a sport you like.

Here’s a list of sports camps in the area. If you’re school district isn’t on here, it doesn’t mean they aren’t offering anything. Check with them, or just look into the ones listed. Chances are there’s a camp for you.

DeSoto ISD

Baseball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 9:30 a.m.-noon for incoming grades 1-6/1-3:30 p.m. for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $90

Contact: david.mcghee@desotoisd.org

Tennis (ages 4-17)

Dates: June 13-18

Times: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 6:30-8 p.m., Friday; 9-11 a.m., Saturday

Cost: $75

Contact: babygotbackhand2@gmail.com or 469-855-5709

Soccer (ages 5-16)

Dates: Session I, June 20-23/Session II, June 27-30

Times: 9 a.m.-noon

Cost: $60

Contact: edgar.guerra@desotoisd.org

Grand Prairie ISD

https://www.gpisd.org/Page/17640

Grand Prairie High

Baseball (incoming grades 8-12)

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: TBA

Cost: Free

Boys basketball (incoming grades 6-12)

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: 8-10 a.m.

Cost: $25

Football (check for grades)

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $25

Girls basketball (incoming grades 6-12)

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: 10 a.m.-noon

Cost: $25

Volleyball (incoming grades 6-12)

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: 8-11 a.m.

Cost: $25

Softball (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: June 1-2

Times: 9-11 a.m.

Cost: $40, $30 for children of GPISD staff

South Grand Prairie

Co-ed soccer (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $75

Softball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8:30-10:30 a.m. for incoming grades 1-5/11 a.m.-noon for incoming grades 6-9

Cost: $85

Baseball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for incoming grades 1-6/1-3:30 p.m. for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $75 before June 1, $85 after

Girls basketball (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8:30-noon

Cost: $85

Girls basketball (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: June 7-10

Times: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Cost: $85

Boys basketball (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Cost: $85

Volleyball (incoming grades 3-9)

Dates: July 25-28

Times: 8 a.m.-noon

Cost: $75

Mansfield ISD

https://www.mansfieldisd.org/student-central/summer22

For incoming grades 1-9, unless otherwise specified

Mansfield High

Boys basketball

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 8:30-noon

Cost: $80

Girls basketball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8:30-noon

Cost: $80

Tennis (ages 5-14)

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8:30-noon

Cost: $80

Volleyball

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8:30-noon

Cost:$80

Baseball

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Softball

Dates: June 20-23

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Lake Ridge

Baseball

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 8 a.m.-noon

Cost: $80

Girls basketball

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Cost: $80

Boys basketball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: $80

Co-ed Soccer

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8:30-11:30

Cost: $70

Volleyball (incoming grades K-6)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8-11

Cost: $70

Tennis (incoming grades 6-9)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $60

Volleyball (incoming grades 7-9)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $70

Football

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8 a.m.-noon

Cost: $80

Legacy

Football

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Volleyball

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 8-11:30 a.m. for grades 3-6/noon-3:30 p.m. for grades 7-9

Cost: $80

Girls basketball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Baseball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Co-ed soccer

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Boys basketball

Dates: June 20-23

Times: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: $80

Summit

Girls basketball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8 a.m.-noon

Cost: $60

Football

Dates: June 13-15

Times: 5:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $50

Baseball

Dates: June 20-23

Times: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $60

Volleyball

Dates: June 20-22

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $65

Boys basketball

Dates: June 20-22

Times: 1-4:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

Timberview

Girls basketball

Dates: May 31-June 2

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $60

Volleyball

Dates: June 13-15

Times: 8-11 a.m.

Cost: $60

Baseball

Dates: June 20-23

Times: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $60

Football

Dates: June 27-29

Times: 8-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $60

Boys basketball

Dates: June 27-30

Times: 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $80

Midlothian ISD

https://midlothianisd.store.rankone.com/camp/list

Midlothian and Midlothian Heritage

Track and field throwers (incoming grades 5-12)

Date: June 11

Times: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: $35

Midlothian High

Football (incoming grades 1-6)

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $75

Girls basketball (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $75

Boys basketball

Dates: June 1-3

Times: 9 a.m.-noon for incoming grades 6-9/1-4 p.m. for incoming grades 1-5

Cost: $75

Baseball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 9 -11 a.m. for incoming grades 1-5/12:30-2:30 p.m. for incoming grades 6-9

Cost: $75

Co-ed soccer

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8-10:30 a.m. for incoming grades K-5/11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for incoming grades 6-9

Cost: $75

Softball (incoming grades K-6)

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Boys and girls wrestling

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 7-9 a.m. for incoming grades 1-6/9-11 a.m. for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $75

Volleyball

Dates: July 18-20

Times: 8-11 a.m. for incoming grades 3-6/noon-3 p.m. for incoming grades 7-8

Cost: $75

Volleyball freshmen

Dates: July 26-28

Times: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $75

Football (incoming grades 7-9)

Dates: July 25-28

Times: 8-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $75

Midlothian Heritage

Football

Dates: May 31-June 3

Times: 8-10 a.m. for incoming grades 7-9/6-8 p.m. for incoming grades 1-6

Cost: $75

Boys basketball

Dates: June 1-3

Times: 9-11 a.m. for incoming grades 7-9/1-3 p.m. for incoming grades 1-6

Cost: $60

Softball

Dates: June 1-3

Times: 10 a.m.-noon for incoming grades 1-6/1:30-3:30 p.m. for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $60

Boys soccer (incoming grades 1-6)

Dates: June 1-3

Times: 8-10 a.m.

Cost: $60

Baseball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 9-11 a.m. for incoming grades 2-7/1-3 p.m. for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $75

Volleyball

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8:30-11 a.m. for incoming grades 7-9/1-3 p.m. for incoming grades 1-6

Cost: $75

Girls soccer

Dates: June 6-9

Times: 8-10 a.m. for incoming grades 6-8:30 p.m. for incoming grades 6-9

Cost: $75

Girls basketball

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8:30-10:30 a.m. for incoming grades 1-6/1-3:30 p.m. for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $75

Boys soccer (incoming grades 7-9)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 8-10 a.m.

Cost: $75

Tennis

Dates: July 11-14

Times: 8-10 a.m. for incoming grades 1-6/10 a.m.-noon for incoming grades 7-9

Cost: $75

Red Oak ISD

https://www.redoakisd.org/athletics

Baseball (incoming grades 1-8)

Dates: July 6-8

Times: 9-11 a.m.

Cost: $60 before June 15/$70 after

Soccer

Dates: June 6-8

Times: 7:30-10 a.m.

Cost: $75/$55 sibling discount

Tennis (incoming grades 1-9)

Dates: Sessions I and II June 6-8/Sessions III and IV June 13-15

Times: Sessions I and III 9-11 a.m./Sessions II and IV 5-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Volleyball (seventh grade beginners)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 9-11 a.m.

Cost: $65 through June 3/$75 after

Volleyball (eighth grade intermediate)

Dates: June 13-16

Times: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cost: $65 through June 3/$75 after

Volleyball (grades 6-below)

Dates: July 18-21

Times: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $65 through July 8/$75 after

Volleyball (freshmen)

Dates: July 18-21

Times: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cost: $65 through July 8/$75 after