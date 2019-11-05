Second Thought Theatre Holds Fundraiser November 8

State of Mind, an evening of fun and fundraising for Second Thought Theatre, is Nov. 8. The event starts at 7 p.m. in Bryant Hall, Kalita Humphreys Campus in Dallas.

Well-known director and choreographer Joel Ferrell, who directed several of the award-winning theatre company’s productions, is featured on the program. Joining him in conversation is Stan Wojewodski, Distinguished Professor of Directing and Chair of SMU Meadows School of the Arts Theatre Department. Program MC Rob McCollum presides over an evening of entertainment designed to inspire and engage guests.

“Each year, with the generous additional support of our patrons and subscribers, State of Mind raises a significant portion of the funds necessary to create the innovative and stimulating theatre for which Second Thought is known. Much of this theatre’s mission-centered growth comes directly from State of Mind support.” said Deborah McMurray, State of Mind 2019 chair. “Second Thought Theatre crafts and produces the highest quality stories by attracting the region’s most talented directors, actors, playwrights, and others who want to work here.”

The 2019 event begins with cocktails and festive fare at 7 p.m., followed by an “insider’s” discussion and surprise entertainment. Emcee McCollum will also lead a “Fund our Mission” auction. Proceeds will directly support Second Thought Theatre’s 2020 season. Cocktails and mingling with Second Thought artists and supporters wind up the evening.

Second Thought Theatre recently released its 2020 season, which includes Mlima’s Tale, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Also Tennessee Williams’ classic, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” followed by world premiere of “Sweetpea” by Janielle Kastner. Samuel Beckett’s classic, “Endgame,” is the appropriately titled last play of the season.

Second Thought Plans Another Exciting Season

“We’re excited to close the book on a critically-acclaimed 2019 season, and ready to deliver a thrilling selection of plays in 2020,” said Alex Organ, Second Thought Theatre Artistic Director. “Next season, we’ll be exploring new voices, fresh ideas, and reexamined classics – all designed to spark dialogue and generate conversation. We look forward to sharing these plays and engaging with audiences in our post-show talkbacks.”

Individual tickets for State of Mind 2019 are $100 each, available online at secondthoughttheatre.com or by phone at (866) 811-4111. Guests may also contribute to the Fund our Mission prior to the event by visiting secondthoughttheatre.com. Each ticket includes entry to the event, drinks, and a light dinner.

