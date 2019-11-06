Museum of International Cultures Celebrates Veterans

Duncanville’s Museum of International Cultures salutes veterans all week Nov. 12-15, with a series of special programs presented by Henderson Orthodontist. Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, enjoy a musical concert featuring Dr. Bill White and his assistant Vicki White. Refreshments will be served following the performance.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, TXDAR District III Chair and past Regent of Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR Pat Thibodeau presents a program, “Broken Faces (Masks of War),” in the community room. Focus Daily News sponsors these two programs.

Frost Bank sponsors a program featuring Dr. Jerry Cotton. He will screen the poignant WWI documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” in the Conference Room at 1:30 p.m. A Students’ Essay Presentation sponsored by UNT Dallas takes place at 1 p.m. Friday.

These programs are made possible in part by a grant from the City of Duncanville, Frost Bank, UNT Dallas, Humanities Texas, and the State Affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Focus Daily News, and Henderson Orthodontist.

Museum of International Cultures is located at 411 U.S. Highway 67 southbound frontage road in Duncanville. Call 972-572-0462 for information.

Ovilla Wreath Laying Ceremony

Nov. 9, Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR joins Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier and other civic leaders in a wreath-laying ceremony. The patriotic ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at Ovilla Heritage Park, 675 W. Main Street in Ovilla.

Old Chisholm Trail Regent Sandra Jo LaVigne said, “A Veteran, whether active duty, retired, national guard or reserve, is someone who, at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America for an amount of “up to and including my life.Local Veterans have served in every war and conflict since the beginning of our community. Many of them made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Old Chisholm Trail members also signed thank you cards to deliver to patients at Dallas VA Medical Center, to show appreciation for their service.

The public is invited to attend these free events, and join in honoring U.S. service veterans in our community.

Comments

comments