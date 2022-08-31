ST. ELLA Opens at Ochre House Theater Sept. 7

Facebook

ST. ELLA, a new drama written and directed by Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Matthew Posey, opens their 2022-23 season Sept. 7-24. A satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th century plays, ST. ELLA explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, and new vaudevillian techniques. The play exposes the woman’s “world that is dying within her,” and promises an evening of provocative and exciting theatre.

As Nina Mikhailovna Zarechnaya aptly states in THE SEAGULL, “By chance a man comes along, sees, and with nothing better to do, destroys…”

ST. ELLA

Written and directed By Matthew Posey, with a cast that features Carla Parker as GAIA; Quinn Coffman as ELLA DUPEKSKI; Monét Lerner as BLANCHE DERRIERE; Cassie Bann as NINA BLAVATSKI; and Shahada Crane as MASHA DOOMSKI. Brad Hennigan as THEO DUPEKSKI; Omar Padilla as MIGUEL BOLAS GRANDES; Cameron McCloud as TRIPP LOVE; and Chris Sykes as BORIS ANAPHYLACTIKOV are also featured. Musicians are Kate Fisher (Keyboard) – LIGHTNING WOMAN; and Gregg Prickett (Guitar) – TOMMY TWO WOLVES.

Crew members are Liz Carr – Stage Management; Lauren Hearn – Assistant Stage Manager; Justin Locklear – Composer/ Music Director; Trey Pendergrass – Asst. Music Director; Matthew Posey – Set Design; Isaac Davies – Scenic Art; Company – Set & Props Construction; Samantha Rodriguez Corgan – Costume Design; Kevin Grammer – Light Design; and Jeremy Word – Poster.

Ochre House Staff

Matthew Posey – Artistic Director; Carla Parker – Managing Director; Kevin Grammer – Operation Manager; and Justin Locklear – Artist-In-Residence.

Performances of ST. ELLA are held at 8:15 p.m. in the intimate auditorium at Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave. in Dallas (across from Fair Park) Sept. 7-24. Donate What You Can Night is Mon., Sept. 12. Regular performances are Wed./-Sat. nights at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $17 Wed. and Thurs., and $20 Fri. and Sat. nights. Senior/student tickets are $15. All tickets are available online at ochrehouestheater.org. For additional assistance, please call 214-826-6273.

(Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing recommended. Temperature taken and masks worn required by all who attend. Seating is limited.)