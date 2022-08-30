HummerBird Celebration Returns to Rockport-Fulton Sept. 15-18

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The 34th Annual HummerBird Celebration returns to Rockport and Fulton September 15-18. The stars of the show are the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds in their fall migration. Rufous, Blackchinned, and Buff-bellied Hummingbirds are also found, offering something for everyone– from backyard bird lovers to experienced birders. Activities and topics include birds, butterflies, and habitat development in your own backyard. Sharen Chatterton, the 2022 T-Shirt artist, will sign T-shirts at her booth during the event.

Visitors can tour select Hummer Homes for the HummerBird Celebration starting Sept. 10. A list of homes can only be obtained at the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Visitor Center upon arrival. Home owners welcome visitors from dawn to dusk Thursday through Sunday. A few Hummer homes stay open one week after the HummberBird celebration.

Aransas Pathways Center and Bridge

Free all day, interpretative signage and maps of the entire venue project. Located just north of the Walmart on Business 35 at Tule Creek West. Hummer Mall: Shop for bird and nature related items including bird feeders and birding supplies, art, jewelry and more. Open in High School Commons Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m., and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday). Vendors are listed in the event program, and food is available for purchase.

Outdoor Exhibits: 10 a.m.—5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Exhibits displayed along the greenspace in front of the auditorium. See booklet and map for directions. Banding Demonstration: Master Bander Kelly Bryan demonstrates the importance of banding. Times and locations listed in the schedule; open to the public.

THURSDAY EVENTS

Aransas Pathways Free Event-Join the fun as a card playing nature lover at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Pavilion Center located north of the Walmart on Business 35 at Tule Creek West. Prizes and fun for all. DECORATE YOUR HUMMINGBIRD FEEDER – 1 p.m. Arts and Crafts Program at the Fulton Mansion, 317 Fulton Beach Rd, Rockport. 2-HOUR BOAT BIRDING TRIPS with Captain Tommy Moore on “The Skimmer” departs from Fulton Harbor. SPEAKER PROGRAMS – Beginning at 2:20 at the Rockport Aquarium Education Center, 706 Navigation Circle.

WELCOME RECEPTION – 5– 6 p.m. – Free Event-Enjoy Wine and Cheese along with special HummerBird Celebration announcements and introductions at Rockport Center for the Arts, 401 S. Austin, Suite B Downtown Rockport (Baker Law Building). Featuring artist Austin Uzor.

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION & DINNER – 6:30- 8:30 p.m. – Enjoy a presentation by native South Texan and nationally recognized photographer and videographer, Cissy Beasley. Her lively presentation “The Beauty around us” will showcase the natural world, where order and beauty prevail. Dinner includes Texas BBQ, Smoked Chicken and all the trimmings plus dessert. Location: Rockport Beach, (at end of the beach) Saltwater Pavilion, 210 Seabreeze Dr.

FRIDAY EVENTS

BIRDING LECTURE/FIELD TRIP 8:30 a.m. Birding is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors. Texas offers some of the best birding in the US. This program, led by expert birder, Glenn Olsen, is intended for anyone that wants to improve their bird identification skills. Meet at Aquarium Education Center, 706 Navigation Circle, Rockport. SPECIAL PRESENTATION by Keynote speaker, Richard Crossley, A unique opportunity for an intimate setting connecting with Crossley as he presents “Learning to Look”. 7 am. Limit 15 attendees.

HummerBird Celebration Birding Tour

BIRDING TOUR OF TEXAS STATE PARKS IN SOUTH TEXAS – Head to Goose Island State Park historic “CCC” building. Presentation followed by an onsite birding tour led by expert Ben Horstmann. 8:30 to 11:30 am Refreshments provided. Note: Ticket purchase allows park entry. PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE BOAT ECO/ BIRD TRIP – Private Bird and Eco Nature Boat Trip with Aransas Bay Adventures. This exclusive trip specializes in birding and nature. Bring any equipment you deem necessary. No restrooms on board.

HUMMER HOME GUIDED BUS TRIPS – Visit 3 homes guided by experienced birders, and see exclusive hummingbird banding by Master Bander, Susan Heath. SPEAKER PROGRAMS 10:20 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Auditorium & High School Commons Library. 5pm Keynote is Sky King Falconry with “Wildlife Revealed” – Birds in flight indoors in the Auditorium. BIRD

PHOTOGRAPHY CLASSES – Join expert photographers John Martell, or Debra Strothman See schedule for times. Location: The Inn at Fulton Harbor, 215 Fulton Beach Rd, Fulton.

SATURDAY EVENTS

BUS BIRDING TRIP to Fennessey Ranch. Enjoy a guided trip on a privately owned 3,361 acre wildlife oasis which hosts numerous birds, plants, amphibians, mammals and more. Bus departs 6:30 am from Bus Stop behind Martha Luigi Auditorium, will return before lunch. BUS BIRDING TRIP to Barnhart Q5 Ranch and Nature Retreat. Enjoy a hayride tour of a working ranch in Goliad Co. that embraces ecotourism with birding and more. Bring binoculars, cameras, and field guides. Bus departs 6:30 am from Bus Stop behind Martha Luigi Auditorium, will return before lunch.

HummerBird Celebration Special Presentation

Keynote speaker Richard Crossley presentation is a unique opportunity in an intimate setting connecting with Crossley as he presents “Learning to Look”. 7 am. HUMMER BREAKFAST AT THE HISTORY CENTER 8 to 10 a.m. Join us for the Hummer Breakfast at the History Center for Aransas County. Breakfast features herbs harvested from the onsite garden of the Center. Admire the birds and garden while enjoying a fine breakfast. Be sure to check out the exhibits inside; come and go style.

PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE SUNSET BOAT ECO/BIRD TRIP – 3pm Private Bird and Eco Nature Boat Trip with Aransas Bay Adventures. This exclusive trip specializes in birding and nature. Bring any equipment you deem necessary,. No restrooms on board. HUMMER HOME GUIDED BUS TRIPS –Visit 3 homes guided by experienced birders, and see exclusive hummingbird banding by Master Bander, Susan Heath. SELF-GUIDED HUMMER HOMES – List available in the booklet. Booklet at the event or Chamber office.

SPEAKER PROGRAMS 10:20am –6pm in Auditorium & High School Commons Library. Keynote speaker is Richard Crossley, award winning author, at 5 pm in the Auditorium.

BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY CLASSES – Join expert photographers John Martell, or Deb Strothman Location: The Inn at Fulton Harbor, 215 Fulton Beach Rd, Fulton. See schedule.

HUMMER MALL INCLUDES FOOD VENDOR – Shop for bird and nature related products. 9am-5pm in High School commons. See list in booklet and map for directions.

SUNDAY EVENTS

BOAT BIRDING 4-HOUR BRUNCH ON-THE-BAY TRIP with Captain Tommy Moore on “The Skimmer” offers extensive bay birding. The boat offers inside and outside exposures on two decks and restrooms.

PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE BOAT ECO/BIRD TRIP – Private Bird and Eco Nature Boat Trip with Aransas Bay Adventures. This exclusive trip specializes in birding and nature. Bring any equipment you deem necessary,. No restrooms on board.

BIRDING TOUR OF TEXAS STATE PARKS IN SOUTH TEXAS – Head to Goose Island State Park historic “CCC” building. Presentation followed by an onsite birding tour led by expert Ben Horstmann. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Refreshments provided. Note: Ticket purchase allows park entry.

HUMMER HOME GUIDED BUS TRIPS – Visit 3 homes guided by experienced birders, and see exclusive hummingbird banding by Master Bander, Susan Heath.

SUNDAY SPEAKER PROGRAMS 10:20-2pm in High School Commons Library See schedule. 319 Broadway, Rockport.

For additional information about the HummerBird Celebration, including updated schedules, and for online registration for all events and programs, please visit rockport-fulton.org/HB.