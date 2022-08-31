State Representative Yvonne Davis secures $20 Million Grant for District 111

Facebook

City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

State Representative Yvonne Davis (D-Dallas) announced the signing of the final resolution which will allow the City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Representative Davis secured the funding, during the 3rd Called Special Session of the 87th Texas Legislature, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the passage of Senate Bill 8.

“The grant will help fund several key public service initiatives that will benefit the communities not only in House District 111 but the entire City of Dallas in general,” stated Representative Davis.

Based on the agreement between Representative Davis and the City of Dallas, the grant will be used to support a comprehensive program to enhance parks & trails, support workforce development, health and wellness, assist community activity facilities, as well as educational and cultural programs.

“This effort is the product of a collaboration between state and local government with the shared desire to not only invest in our communities, but more importantly to improve the quality of life for all citizens,” Representative Davis continued.

Rep. Davis is currently serving her fifteenth term, representing District 111 in the Texas House of Representatives.