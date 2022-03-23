Spring Events In DeSoto: Kickball, Easter Eggs & More

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DeSoto Parks and Recreation is ready for spring and has several events for everyone to get out, be active and have fun.

First Start Sports | DeSoto Recreation Center

First Start Sports has returned for this spring. This is a great way for girls and boys ages 3 to 6 to develop their motor skills and gain an understating of basic sports fundamentals.

Teen Time at 2Eleven | March 25 | DeSoto Recreation Center



Middle School Night at the DeSoto Recreation Center on Friday, March 25th from 7 PM to 10:30 PM. Only $2 per student. Come out and enjoy dancing, food, video games and more. Register at the DeSoto Recreation Center.

Grades 6th thru 8th – This is what you have been waiting for! A place to hang out and enjoy time with your friends.

Students must bring their School I.D.

Have a parent check you in

Video games, Board games/cards

Nail station

DJ playing music

Charging station for electronics

Concession stand

$2 entry fee for the CHILL ZONE also includes one pizza slice and a drink plus all of the activities listed above.

***HOOP AFTER DARK***

$5 entry for members, $10 for non-members

Heels and Healthy Living | March 26 | DeSoto Black Box Theatre



Join us on March 26 from 2 PM to 3:30 PM for the Heels and Heathy Living seminar. This event features presentations from professionals on healing techniques for your mind, body and spirit. Sessions will include healthy cooking demonstrations, natural juices, fitness and family wellness. Get your tickets today, you do not want to miss out on this. Click here for free tickets on Eventbrite.

Trash Pick Up Day – Keep DeSoto Beautiful | March 26



Saturday, March 26 from 9 AM to 11 AM will feature the Annual Trash Pick Up Day sponsored by Keep DeSoto Beautiful. Simply sign up for a cleanup location and show up. It’s that easy. All supplies will be provided. Shirts will also be available for purchase. Register for free.

Kickball Tournament | March 26 | Zeiger Park

In partnership with Black Millennials of Dallas, the DeSoto Teen Council will be participating in their annual Kickball Tournament on Saturday, March 26th at Zeiger Park. Teens (ages 13-18) can receive community service with participation. Awards and prizes will be given to those who actually play in the Kickball Tournament.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza | April 9 | Zeiger Park

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 9th at Zeiger Park for ages under 9. Come out and enjoy all the fun. Make sure to register.

The Easter Bunny is on the way! Bring your Easter baskets and join us for the Easter Eggstravaganza for children ages 9 and under. There will be hundreds of Easter eggs up for grabs, so hop on over to the fields at Zeiger Park.

.

Zeiger Park | 405 Eagle Drive

.

***Free Event***

.

Ages and 9 under

.

Free Bunny Ears for the first 100 to register.

.

Please bring your own bag or basket to collect eggs and treats at the event.

Recreation Life Activity Guide

Discover DeSoto Parks & Recreation and all we have to offer. Register for a new program, a sports league, or join the fitness center. Enjoy the upcoming season by attending one of our festive events. View our seasonal guide.