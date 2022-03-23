Cedar Hill ISD To Host Job Fair on Saturday, April 2

Facebook

Cedar Hill ISD Now Hiring ALL Positions

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching and Learning Center, 1533 High Pointe Lane in Cedar Hill.

The district is hiring for all positions – teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians and more. Prospective employees can register online for the Job Fair at chisd.net/careers. They can also apply for jobs online using the same link.

Cedar Hill ISD has more than 7,000 scholars, seven elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center.

The starting salary for CHISD first year teachers is $53,500, plus a $4,000 signing bonus for languages other than English teachers, counselors, certified Special Education teachers, diagnosticians and secondary core course teachers. A $2,000 stipend will be paid for the first 12 months for Special Education paraprofessionals and security officers.

Teachers with two or fewer absences per semester will be entered into a drawing to win $1,500. This drawing takes place twice per year.

The district contributes $3,000 to health insurance.

Cedar Hill, located just 20 minutes south of downtown Dallas, is adjacent to Joe Pool Lake in the “hill country of Dallas County.”

The district offers an elementary Montessori program, a Fine Arts Academy, a K-12 Collegiate Pathway and the Early College Academy at Cedar Hill High School.

To contact, CHISD Human Resources, email [email protected] or call 972-291-1581 Ext. 4035.