Fantasy And Heroism Abound In DCT’s Production Of The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe

18 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Visit Narnia With DCT’s Production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

(DALLAS, TX) – Dallas Children’s Theater (DCT) is taking audiences to Narnia in THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE running April 3 – May 15, 2022. This production, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, tells a timely story of good versus evil, family, and exploration as only DCT can.

Join young adventurers Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy as they step through the not so ordinary wardrobe and into the mythical land of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia. Facing fantastic creatures and fierce battles in the heart and on the land, the four siblings must find the courage to battle the treacherous White Witch in order to end the deadly eternal winter in the beautiful forest. Guided by the all-knowing Lion, Aslan, these discoverers learn to cast aside their own fears to find the heroes within themselves.

Always relevant, this will be the fifth production of the LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE performed at Dallas Children’s Theater with past productions dating all the way back to 1989. It remains the #1 most requested play at DCT.

Magical and Memorable Characters, Timeless Lessons

“As familiar as this 70-year-old story may be to audiences, it remains an exciting adventure, full of magical and memorable characters and timeless lessons. It’s a fantasy, an adventure tale, and a thriller that can still captivate and touch the heart,” says Artie Olaisen, the play’s director.

“The very idea that an ordinary wardrobe could serve as a portal, a doorway to another world sends the imagination soaring. I have no doubt that C.S. Lewis has inspired generations of children to peek into and behind many a wardrobe!” Olaisen concludes.

Title Sponsors for the production are Texas Instruments and The Hersh Foundation with special thanks to Emily and Nicholas Istre and Gensler.

Everyone at DCT is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that our environment is a safe and welcoming space. Read the theaters complete safety plan at dct.org/COVID. Tickets for THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE starting at $15 are on sale now at dct.org/plays and selling fast!

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Adapted by Joseph Robinette

Based on the book by C.S. Lewis

Directed by Artie Olaisen

April 3 – May 15, 2022

Recommended for ages 7 and up

Cast:

The Professor / Father Christmas – Douglass Burks*

Lucy – Thi Le*

Edmund – Aaron Verrill

Peter – Leo Thomasian*

Susan – Ania Lyons*

Mr. Tumnus, a faun – Ethan Rodriguez Mullins**

Fenris Ulf, a wolf / The White Stag – Micah Brooks

Jadis, The White Witch – Jo-Jo Steine*

The Dwarf – Johnny Lee Moss

Mr. Beaver – Rudy Lopez

Mrs. Beaver – Monalisa Amidar**

Aslan, The Lion – Quintin Jones, Jr.*

Ensemble Swing – Gena Loe

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

Crew:

Director – Artie Olaisen

Scenic/Video Designer – Jeff Franks^

Lighting Designer – Aaron Johansen

Props Designer – Lauren Wheat

Sound Designer – Marco Salinas

Costume Designer – Lyle Huchton

Fight / Movement Designer – Nicole Berastequi

Stage Manager/ Production Manager – Janel Villatoro*

Assistant Production Manager/ Technical Director – Josh Smith

Lead Carpenter – Isabel McNeil

Master Electrician – Troy Carrico

Sound Engineer – Brian Christensen

Scenic Artist – Michelle Mackey

Assistant Stage Manager – Maddie Collins*

Production Apprentice – CaitLyne Martin

Performance Dates and Times:

April 3 – May 15, 2022

– Saturday, April 2, 1:30PM (Sensory-Friendly)

– Sunday, April 3, 1:30PM

– Sunday, April 3, 4:30PM

– Saturday, April 9, 1:30PM

– Saturday, April 9, 4:30PM

– Sunday, April 10, 1:30PM

– Saturday, April 16, 1:30PM

– Saturday, April 23, 1:30PM

– Sunday, April 24, 1:30PM

– Saturday, April 30, 1:30PM

– Sunday, May 1, 1:30PM

– Saturday, May 7, 1:30PM

– Saturday, May 7, 4:30PM

– Sunday, May 8, 1:30PM

– Saturday, May 14, 1:30PM

– Saturday, May 14, 4:30PM

– Sunday, May 15, 1:30PM

– Sunday, May 15, 4:30PM (ASL)

Ticket Prices:

Section A: $28 Adult, $21 Youth

Section B: $26 Adult, $17 Youth

Prices subject to change. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. Group Prices Available. General tickets are available online at dct.org

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children’s Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips

About Dallas Children’s Theater

Dallas Children’s Theater features professional actors performing for an annual audience of 250,000 young people and their families through mainstage productions, a national touring company, and an arts-in-education program. As the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures, instilling an early appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow’s artists and patrons.