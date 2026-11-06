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Small Town Texas Guidebook Wins Praise

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Jo Ann Holt
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Small Town Texas by Kim Byars Croissant
Photo courtesy Reedy Press

Small Town Texas: Legends, Lore, and Attractions in the Lone Star State, is a recent Reedy Press guidebook by Kim Byars Croisant, a prolific travel writer who lives in Justin, Texas. A number of small towns profiled in the guidebook have hosted book signing events, with the next event Friday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the historic Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells.

Press materials read: Bluebonnets. Texas Longhorns. The Friendly State. These are the images and ideas we instantly associate with Texas—and for good reason. We see them reflected in our charming small towns, and we have all used them to describe the destinations we’ve explored across the state.

Small Town Texas Guidebook

The guidebook invites you to embark on a new adventure and explore what the Lone Star State has to offer. With Kim Byars Croisant as your guide, dive into the book, pick a town or two for a day trip or long weekend, and experience the wonder and charm of small-town Texas. When visiting a small town in Texas, whether looking for a great place to dine, exploring an attraction, or making it a getaway, the people are truly friendly and warm. They’ll go out of their way to help make your time in their small town more enjoyable.

You’ve probably heard of a few of these towns— maybe even spent some time exploring their shops or soaking up their history. Others might surprise you. From quirky artifacts to colorful murals, every town in this book offers something uniquely its own. Well-known or tucked away, each one has helped shape the soul of Texas. Small Town Texas invites you to embark on a new adventure and explore what the Lone Star State has to offer. With Kim Byars Croisant as your guide, dive into the book, pick a town or two for a day trip or long weekend, and experience the wonder and charm of small-town Texas.

Book Details: Small Town Texas, by Kim Byars Croisant, ISBN: 9781681066875, softcover, 8.5 x 11, 144 pages, $32.

About the Author

Kim Byars Croisant is a seasoned freelance travel writer and trusted travel influencer for the 40-plus audience. Based in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, she owns and curates Texas Travel Talk, a platform dedicated to showcasing the best of Texas. Her passion centers on small towns, scenic back roads, and bucket-list-worthy destinations that invite families to explore, connect, and make lasting memories.

With an authentic voice and a deep love for local culture, Kim inspires travelers to discover meaningful, story-rich adventures across the Lone Star State. Author Contact: Kim Byars Croisant, [email protected].

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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