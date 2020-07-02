“Significant and Accelerating Community Spread” 708 New Cases Dallas

Dallas County Sets Another New One Day COVID-19 Record, 708 New Cases

Dallas- Yesterday, Dallas County reported less than 600 new COVID-19 cases, but today they set a new record with 708 new cases. They’re also reporting seven additional deaths. So if you thought cases might be slowing down, they are not. With today’s new data, Dallas County to date has 22,590 COVID-19 cases, including 387 deaths.

Since June 1st, over 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 26 separate daycares in Dallas County. That includes one staff member requiring ICU hospitalization.

“Today we reached 700 new COVID-19 cases for the first time and 387 total deaths. It took 92 days to reach 300 COVID-19 cases and it has taken 22 days since then to reach 700. The situation we have right now is significant and accelerating community spread. We cannot afford another statewide letdown in our strong personal responsibility COVID-19 protection choices, so this 4th of July, celebrate with your nuclear family and avoid crowds and extended family gatherings.

I realize this is disappointing for all of us but it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and save lives, and the best way to do that is to avoid those crowds this holiday weekend and wear a mask if you are around anyone outside your family,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Judge Jenkins continues to urge Governor Abbott to impose more restrictions to slow the spread.

.⁦@GovAbbott⁩ last weekend I sent you this letter with health expert recommendations. Tomorrow,many businesses will close for July 4. We can’t afford another spike like after Memorial Day. Please act today to require masks statewide. Limit crowds and other recs from the Drs pic.twitter.com/LZZ10tzIzH — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 2, 2020

The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments