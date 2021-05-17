Shooting In Red Oak Leaves One Deceased, Suspect In Custody

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Sunday Shooting in Red Oak, One Male Deceased

At approximately 3:24 pm on May 16, 2021, Officers of the Red Oak Police Department were dispatched to the area of 200 Buttercup Way, Red Oak, Ellis County, Texas, for a shooting.

Upon arrival, Officers located a male subject, shot multiple times, lying in the roadway of the 200 block of Butter Cup Way. Officers secured the scene, with Red Oak Fire Rescue and AMR Ambulance crews responding shortly thereafter. The victim was transported to Baylor Waxahachie for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The name of the victim, a thirty-one-year-old male, is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

The Suspect, later identified as a Smith, Rocky Evan, a W/M 24 years of age, fled the scene and then called 911. Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center answered the call. He advised them he had just shot a person and was waiting for officers in the 100 Block of E. Red Oak Road. Officers arrived and took Smith into custody without incident. Officers recovered a weapon from his vehicle that is believed to have been used in the offense.

Case Remains Under Investigation

Mr. Smith is currently being held on a charge of Murder under Texas Penal Code 19.02.

There is no ongoing threat or danger to the community. The case remains under investigation and no other facts of the case are being released at this time.

Date: 5/16/2021

Issued by: The Red Oak Police Department

Authorized by: Chief Garland Wolf