NCTCOG Hosts Series of High-Speed Transportation Virtual Meetings May 19-20

Virtual Meetings Discuss High Speed Transportation Alternatives

May 17, 2021 (Arlington, Texas) — The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold the next series of virtual public meetings in May to discuss the latest developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study.

The virtual public meetings are scheduled for noon Wednesday, May 19, and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, offering North Texans an opportunity to hear about the study and share their opinions on the study’s progress.

The study is evaluating high-speed transportation alternatives to modernize and enhance travel between Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth. The alternatives analysis portion of this study is currently in its final stages before the federal environmental documentation process begins.

These public meetings will help planners develop an assessment of the remaining 10 potential alignments (seven near the Interstate Highway 30 corridor and three near State Highway 180) and three possible technologies (high-speed rail, maglev, and hyperloop).

Capable of traveling up to 250 mph on a fixed schedule, high-speed transportation provides an alternative to driving across town, including during the peak traffic hours, and could also change how North Texans access other regions. In time, the technology selected will offer a connection to other planned high-speed transportation systems.

North Texans may participate in the meetings online at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs. Residents can also participate by calling 855-756-7520. They should use extension 72698# for the May 19 meeting and extension 72699# for May 20. Comments received between May 14 and June 18 will be considered and included as part of the official public meeting record. Comments and questions can be submitted at [email protected] or on the project webpage. Presentation materials will be posted in advance of the meetings at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs. For printed copies, email [email protected]

High-Speed Transportation Virtual Public Meetings

What: High-Speed Transportation Connection Study Virtual Meetings

When: Noon May 19, 2021; 6 p.m. May 20

How to Participate: Watch online at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs or call 855-756-7520.

Use extension 72698#, May 19 and extension 72699#, May 20.

This is the third series of public meetings on this study, which is examining an area that includes Dallas and Tarrant counties, as well as the cities of Dallas, Irving, Cockrell Hill, Grand Prairie, Arlington, Pantego, Dalworthington Gardens, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, and Fort Worth. NCTCOG has hosted four virtual public meetings in September and January.

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication and make joint decisions.

NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 238 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 22 school districts and 31 special districts. For more information on the NCTCOG Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.

About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 44 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at www.nctcog.org.