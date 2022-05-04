Second Suspect In DeSoto’s Monday Police Operation Identified

Facebook

DeSoto Police have identified a second suspect taken into custody during Monday’s joint police operation as Jose Hernandez, 41, of DeSoto.

Hernandez was present in the residence where the joint operation took place and had an outstanding warrant from Dallas County SO for possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.

Capital Murder suspect Kevonte Collins, 17, of Texarkana, Texas, was arrested Monday afternoon as reported in yesterday’s Focus Daily News. The operation involved Texarkana Police, DeSoto Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Southwest Regional Response Group’s Special Response Team.

After receiving credible information that Collins could be found at a residence in DeSoto, Texarkana officers Sgt. Brad Thacker and Detective Cory Motley travelled to DeSoto to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies there and request their assistance in serving the warrant.

Due to the violent nature of Collin’s charge and recent threatening statements he made on social media about not being arrested, a tactical approach was initiated by the officers.

When confronted at the residence, Collins immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Two firearms were seized inside the residence.

Collins is currently being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. He is expected to be transported to Texarkana in the next several days.

Chief Kevin Schutte said, “I’m thankful and relieved that this dangerous young man has now been taken into custody and hope this development provides some sense of closure for the victims’ families. I am extremely proud of the exceptional work of our detectives on this case – particularly Detective Cory Motley. They have been following up on leads on this case non-stop for the last five months and that effort paid off. I also want to thank the DeSoto Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the SRT Team from the Southwest Regional Response Group for their invaluable assistance.”

The arrests took place on the 1100 block of Hummingbird Drive in DeSoto.

