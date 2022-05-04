Celebrate mother's day in Dallas County

Facebook

TK’s Restaurant and Comedy Club in Addison invites you to show Mom your appreciation on Mother’s Day May 8. TK’s is pulling out all the stops to ensure a festive day, even transforming its indoor/outdoor space. Expect an eyelash bar, brunch buffet, flowing champagne, patio activations, and a comedy show. Ticketed experiences include general admission ($48) and VIP ($65). Both include plenty of good food, drinks and fun, but the VIP experience adds a little something extra to the mix.

The brunch buffet features an array of delicious dishes, including Short Rib Benedict, Stuffed French Toast, a Smoked Salmon Platter, Shrimp & Grits, Cinnamon Rolls and a Special Chocolate Display. The outdoor Champagne bar is pouring bottomless glasses. The patio is also where you can find fun, interactive Instagram stations and a 360 photo booth. Jack Mason will provide live music for the day, and there’s an all-female comedy show from 3–4 p.m.

VIP guests enjoy all of the above, plus VIP seats to the comedy show, swag bags and access to the underground speakeasy for a special mixology class and tasting. Tickets available at tkcomedy.com/event.

Truluck’s Mother’s Day Menu

All Truluck’s locations will showcase a special Mother’s Day menu on May 8. Specials include: West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta featuring fresh, hand-picked pieces of sweet Dungeness, pappardelle, parmesan, fresh peas with a creamy tomato sauce and Indian spices (59); Floradora cocktail* with Hendrick’s Gin, Reàl Raspberry Syrup, Lime Juice, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer (14.5). Satisfy your sweet tooth with our Blueberry Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise (18).

Reservations are not required, but are highly recommended, and can be made via OpenTable or by calling the location of your choosing. Truluck’s locations are 2401 McKinney Avenue in Dallas Uptown, 214-220-2401; and 1420 Plaza, Southlake, 817-912-0500. Mother’s Day hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information visit trulucks.com.

Ocean Prime Dallas

Their special Mother’s Day menu is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features many items that won’t be found any other time. Ocean Prime only opens for brunch on special holidays and most of these offerings are brand new holiday creations.

New brunch cocktails include Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa, Tequila Sour, and Bloody Mary with shrimp cocktail. New entrees include CRABCAKE EGGS BENEDICT, BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST, Smoked Salmon Latke, prime Steak 7 Egg, and Blackened Salmon Salad. Sides include Truffled potatoes and candied bacon.

Ocean Prime Dallas is located at ROSEWOOD COURT, 2101 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. For reservations call (214) 965-0440.

Mother’s Day at Trinity Groves

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian in Trinity Groves invites you to bring your mom to a Mother’s Day Brunch at Saint Rocco’s. For $60 a person, the brunch includes a mimosa bar, hot buffet, omelet station, waffle bar, carving station, and a dessert table. For more information or to make a reservations, please visit saintroccosdallas.com. Saint Rocco’s is located at 3011 Gulden lane in Dallas; phone 469-213-7158.

ArtPark at Trinity Groves is serving Mamamosas all day long on May 8 to keep the Mother’s Day celebration going.

Kate Weiser’s Chocolate has a number of special items for Mother’s Day, including beautifully decorated sugar cookies ($5). A 4 piece Mom Rocks Collection ($12), or a 6-piece Mom Rocks Collection ($18), and even a 15-Piece Mom Rocks Collection for $38.

A Mother’s Day Gift Tower features the 4-piece and 15-piece collection plus a candy bar for $55. Available in-store and online at kateweiser.com.

Corner Bakery

All Corner Bakery locations celebrate Moms all weekend May 7-8, offering her a complimentary freshly made, sweet bakery item with the purchase of any lunch or dinner entrée. Families that want to stay in for the holiday and surprise their mom with breakfast in bed, can order from an array of delicious Corner Bakery To-Go breakfast items, including limited time offer: Blueberry Topped Pancakes. To find a location near you, visit cornerbakery.com.

Ferah’s Tex-Med Kitchen in Garland brings back their famous Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 8. The brunch buffet includes Mediterranean Mini Quiche; Salmon with Lemon Caper Sauce; Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken; Assorted Desserts; Cheese & Fresh Fruit Display; Tex-Med Mezzes and Salad Station; Scrambled Eggs and Bacon; Assorted Croissants; Cast Iron Roasted Vegetables and Breakfast Potatoes. Call 972-496-0201 for reservations.