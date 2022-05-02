DeSoto Police Department Assists With Arrest of Capital Murder Suspect

Facebook

Multi-Agency Operation in DeSoto Nabs Two Fugitives without Incident

For a brief time on Monday afternoon, the 1100 block of Hummingbird Drive in DeSoto was humming with law enforcement activity, but a well-coordinated operation involving DeSoto Police, Texarkana (Texas) Police, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Southwest Regional Response Group SRT team took two fugitives into custody and concluded the joint operation without incident.

The law enforcement agencies began working together when Texarkana (Texas) Police needed to serve an arrest warrant for Capital Murder on a suspect that they tracked to DeSoto (Kevonte Collins). They reached out to DeSoto Police, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Southwest Regional Response Group SRT Team to ensure that the necessary team was in place.

The Capital Murder suspect was taken into custody without incident along with a second individual sought on a warrant unrelated to the Capital Murder charge. Two firearms were also seized.

From the Texarkana Police Department Facebook page in February:

A District Judge issued a court order yesterday authorizing the release of the juvenile suspect’s identity in the December murders of Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young. Another 17 year old man was also shot several times in the shooting that happened inside an apartment at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments. While he was seriously injured, he is now expected to survive.

A Capital Murder warrant for Kevonte Collins, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was issued a few days later. Because he was a juvenile when all this happened, he could not be publicly identified in any way. However, the court order yesterday changed that.

We’ve been looking for Collins since but without any success. We know that he immediately left the Texarkana area and fled to another city. We believe that he might be hiding out somewhere in the DFW metroplex now, but he has reportedly been spotted a few times around here in the last couple of weeks.

This is obviously a very dangerous young man who we need to get off the streets.