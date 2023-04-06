Facebook

Paws for Reflection Ranch, an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has provided animal-assisted activities and therapies in Midlothian, Texas since 2007. We partner our 35+ Ranch animals with professional therapists to heal the human mind, body, and spirit. Annually, we serve over 2000 clients of all ages and abilities from Ellis County and the surrounding counties of Dallas, Tarrant, and Johnson.

We are hosting our Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk and Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Midlothian Methodist Medical Center in Midlothian, TX. Check-in at 9:00am and Walk begins at 10:00am. The stigma surrounding mental health must end. Mental Health is just as important as physical health. Please support this cause and join us on this walk to #breakthestigma! Everyone is invited to walk, push, pull or roll. Bring your family dog on a leash as well.

After the walk enjoy a Family Fun Day with Live Music, Food & Drink, Arts & Crafts, Local Business Vendors and Mental Health Resource Agency Booths to explore services for yourself or your loved ones. Registration/Donation; Adults (18-99) $15, Youth (12-17) $10, Children under 12 free. Adults and Youth receive event t-shirt with registration.

Children receive an event balloon and one dog per family receive an event bandanna. We are grateful to Midlothian Methodist Medical Center for hosting our walk location this year!

Due to the current pandemic, we are living in difficult times, with so many uncertainties. The economic stress and social isolation have led many to experience anxiety, depression, and hopelessness, and has contributed to a rise in addiction, domestic violence, and child abuse. This is a perfect storm for an increase in the nation’s already high suicide rate.

Being on the front lines, healthcare providers and first responders will be particularly vulnerable to the mental health impact of this crisis. Paws for Reflection Ranch continues to provide counseling services both on-site and via telehealth. We are proud to be of service during this tenuous time.

As most of our clients suffer from financial hardship made worse by the pandemic with job loss, decreased hours, and so on, the focus of our fundraiser will be client scholarships. The need for mental health services has increased dramatically however the financial support for these services has decreased. We continue to look for opportunities to help those in need such as offering lowcost sessions with counseling interns.

We continue to see Veterans with no fee for service and local First Responders who are funded through a state partnership grant.

We feel it is the “right thing to do” to provide services for those who have sacrificed so much on our behalf. We continue to search for funding to offer discounted fees for all families as well.

Thankfully, the pandemic does not affect the health of the Ranch animals. Quality feed and care of the animals, along with veterinary care, are constant expenses, however. The dollars needed for their care does not fluctuate depending upon services offered, and whether they are on-site or telehealth.

We invite you to visit our website at www.PawsForReflectionRanch.org or connect with us on Facebook to learn more about our programs and keep current on Ranch activities and events.

Please Support us with a Sponsorship, Booth Rental at the Event and Registration to participate in the Mental Health Awareness Walk!