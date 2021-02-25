Scholar-Entrepreneurs Build School Store Into A Successful Venture

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Hillside Pride Store Give Scholars Business Experience

By Honisti Bisor

Hillside Pride school store is a well-known store in the halls of Cedar Hill High School. Known most for their sale of cookies in the past, the Hillside Pride store is much more than that these days.

The store was started in February 2019 by the Business and Marketing teachers at Cedar Hill High School. The two year anniversary of the store is cause for recognition, since February is National CTE Month.

Jacqueline Fields, the Business teacher, and Tanita Colter, the Marketing teacher, said that it is a full scholar operation.

“The store from inception to continuing to maintain it has been all student,” Colter said. “We just advise, we teach the subjects, and they go and implement them.”

Scholars run the operation, from the pricing to the inventory. The scholars take what they learn from their Business and Marketing classes and apply them to the school store. The scholars often exchange what positions they work within the store, with one General Manager. The scholars involved with the store do often get grades on how they run the store.

The Hillside Pride store and Spirit Box is currently up and running in three locations: CHHS, High Pointe Elementary, and Collegiate High School. All the profits made by the Hillside Pride Store and Spirit Boxes are put back into the store to make it better. Other profits are used for both Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and Business Professionals of America (BPA).

The scholars in BPA, DECA, and the Business and Marketing classes are successful entrepreneurs. They manage to run a small business here in Cedar Hill with an eye on success in the business world.

Comments

comments