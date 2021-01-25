Cedar Hill Graduate Becomes Successful Entrepreneur

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Voltz Created A Solution For Moms & A Business

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kia-Shun Voltz, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2007 Graduate, always expected to be a Chief Executive Officer of a company.

“I never thought I’d run my own company or create a product that is being shipped all around the world,” Voltz said.

Voltz launched her company, Shampoo Time, last January from her Cedar Hill home. She made her first sale in May and has sold a quarter million dollars worth of product.

Voltz’s home doubles as her shipping headquarters as she patiently awaits the transition to a warehouse location at Tyler Station.

As the saying goes, “necessity is the mother of invention”, and in Voltz’s case, the invention of her project had to do with motherhood. She is the proud mother of a four-year old daughter.

“I created a shampoo mat for kids to lay on whenever they’re getting their hair shampooed in the kitchen sink,” Voltz said. “I had struggled with washing my daughter’s hair because she was born with a lot of hair.”

Voltz would look for solutions, through other mothers on Instagram and found out that many of them were experiencing the same things.

“I couldn’t find anything on the market, so I just created it,” Voltz said.

Voltz was at her daughter’s gymnastics class one day and decided to research what the gymnastics mats were made of.

Shampoo Time, A Life Changing Product For Moms

“I ordered some of those materials and got to work,” Voltz said. “So many moms were like ‘where can I buy this?’ They’ve said that this product has changed their life. I went ahead and got a patent, because I knew if I didn’t, people would take this idea from me.”

Voltz hired approximately six employees to work for the company. She’s appeared in Essence Magazine, on The Real Daytime and other media outlets to speak about Shampoo Time.

On the day after Thanksgiving, she had 1,300 orders for the product.

“I am building up this company so that eventually it will be something big,” Voltz said. “I want it to be something that I can leave to my daughter and future generations.”

She balances running the company with her full-time day job.

Voltz is a lifelong Longhorn who attended Waterford Oaks Elementary, Belt Line Intermediate, Permenter Middle School and Cedar Hill High School

When Voltz was a scholar at the high school, she was part of the band, swim team and cosmetology program.

As a senior, she traveled on an airplane for the first time – to visit family in Atlanta over Christmas.

Shortly thereafter, she was a student at the University of Houston where she completed a biology degree.

Her interest in aerospace began to grow since the University of Houston is close to the city’s Hobby Airport, similar to Love Field in Dallas.

“I decided to earn my Master’s in Business Administration from Texas Southern University in Houston,” Voltz said.

Voltz said she applied for 120 jobs before getting an interview. She has enjoyed her work in the aerospace industry, as she’s had the opportunity to work on both coasts – in Seattle and Charleston, South Carolina, respectively.

