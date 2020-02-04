Scarborough Festival Job Faire In Waxahachie On February 22

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® holds a Job Faire February 22 at the Festival’s main office, 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie. Interviews are from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for part-time/seasonal positions during the eight weekends of the 2020 festival. Hours are Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, April 4 – May 22.

Scarborough Festival job faire looks for outgoing, energetic people, 14 and older, to fill the following positions: Food & beverage sales, wait staff, restaurant host/hostess, and food service managers. Also alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, ticket takers/front entrance greeters, and exit gate personnel are needed. Safety services, grounds crew, restroom attendants, kitchen help, cooks, and dishwashers are also needed. Along with exit surveyors, games personnel, and more. Some positions require costuming.

Details and applications can be found at SRFestival.com. Applications should be completed prior to attending the Job Faire. Applicants are also asked to bring two forms of identification including a valid Driver’s License, ID, Social Security Card or Passport to the Job Faire. Specific work hours will be discussed at orientation.

Scarborough Festival Runs April 4-May 25

The Festival will run eight consecutive weeks: Saturdays and Sundays April 4– May 24, closing Memorial Day May 25.The interactive Student Field trip experience is April 28. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® will have celebrations of the past and present with Festival favorites plus exciting new entertainment and artisans.

Single day tickets for the 2020 season will be $34 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $17 for Kids (5-12) and Kids 4 and under are always free. Advance discount tickets are available now at SRFestival.com. Beginning March 28, single day discount tickets will be available at Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. Discount coupons will also be offered at Waxahachie Nissan.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival celebrates its 40th Season starting April 4 with a “Travel Back in Time” weekend. The festival’s new Scarborough Character Quest offers free admission for up to three kids (12 and under with paid adult). Senior admission is also discounted 50% on opening weekend. For more information, visit SRFestival.com.

Comments

comments