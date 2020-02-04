Red Oak High School Signing Day

ROHS student-athletes to sign collegiate Letters of Intent on February 5

RED OAK, TX — Red Oak High School and the Athletics Department will be hosting college-bound student-athletes, their families, coaches and college representatives on Wednesday, February 5. Over 15 student-athletes are expected to confirm their intent to various colleges at 8 a.m. in the Red Oak High School Gymnasium. Students will be announced with their sport, position, and college of choice and then enter the gym with their parents. Following brief words from the district, Board, and campus representatives, the students will sign their letters of intent at their wonderfully decorated tables.

National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed. A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

RED OAK FOOTBALL

Marcus Badgett Cisco College Coby Cavil University of Louisiana Monroe Robert Crawford Austin College Christian Jones Navarro College Ke’Shawn Merritt Texas College CJ Palmer Southeastern Oklahoma University Kobe Singleton Cisco College Jaylon Washington Stephen F. Austin University Donovan Jemerson Southwest Oklahoma State University Ameer Muhamad East Central Oklahoma University Chris Sanchez Howard Payne University Gekauri Shadd Texas College Todd Tillis Tarleton State University

RED OAK GIRLS SOCCER

Heather Fellows LeTourneau University Somer Jones Mountain View College Emma Nance McMurray University

