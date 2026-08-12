Duncanville Explores Better Block Initiative

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The Better Block Foundation, a Dallas-based international urban design nonprofit, is partnering with the City of Duncanville on a temporary corridor demonstration project focused on creating safer streets, stronger connections, and more vibrant public spaces along the South Main Street corridor.

Launching November 14, 2026, the Duncanville Better Block will focus on the area surrounding South Main Street and East Wheatland Road, exploring how temporary street design and public space improvements can better connect Downtown Duncanville, Armstrong Park, nearby neighborhoods, businesses, civic destinations, and future development opportunities.

“We’re honored that Duncanville has chosen Better Block as a partner for this effort. Together, we’ll work alongside residents, businesses, and city staff to test ideas that make Main Street safer, more welcoming, and more connected,” says Krista Nightengale, Executive Director of Better Block. “With this approach, we’ll help create a roadmap for future investment that’s grounded in real-world experience and tested by neighbors.”

Duncanville Better Block Invites Community Input

Before the demonstration takes shape, the City of Duncanville and Better Block are inviting community members to share their ideas through a public survey. Community feedback will help inform the design and identify opportunities for improvements such as traffic calming, safer pedestrian crossings, outdoor seating, public art, landscaping, wayfinding, and gathering spaces for community events.

The project will use temporary, flexible infrastructure to test new ideas before the City makes potential long-term investments. Throughout the demonstration, Better Block and the City of Duncanville will gather data, community feedback, and operational insights to evaluate the project’s impact and help inform future improvements along South Main Street and beyond.

“This corridor is gaining real momentum, anchored by Ghewena Coffee Station on the southwest corner,” says Marlon Goff, Director of Economic Development. “To build on that, the City recently signed a letter of intent with Cenzo’s Pizza & Deli (Oak Cliff) to redevelop the former Dallas County Tax Office site at 100 E. Wheatland as part of a phased redevelopment of the 2-acre city-owned parcel. Better Block gives us a chance to test how we connect these destinations to our Municipal Government campus and Armstrong Park, so residents can move safely between where they live, work, and gather.”

The Duncanville Better Block is part of a broader effort to support the City’s goals around safety, walkability, economic development, redevelopment, and quality of life. By temporarily testing new approaches to the public realm, the project will provide a visible proof of concept for how future investments can create a more pedestrian-friendly and connected Duncanville.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the survey and share their vision for the future of the South Main Street corridor. The survey closes August 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CST. To learn more about the project and take the community survey, visit betterblock.org/duncanville.