The Ultimate Family Gift Collection: Comfort, Play & Connection

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

With just 8 days until Christmas, this collection brings together some of our favorite finds for the whole family. The Slumberkins Hammerhead teaches little ones about emotional resilience, while a Mi Tesoro necklace keeps loved ones close to your heart. We’ve included the Tushbaby hip carrier for hands-free parenting, CLIXO for endless creative building, and Wildwood caramels because everyone deserves something sweet. The Aura frame makes it easy to share and display all those precious memories you’ll be making together. While some of these ideas can be found at your local retailer, others are approaching shipping deadlines, so hurry.

I thought everyone owns a digital frame, everyone but us. But as I have been visiting friends, I’ve noticed many of them don’t have digital frames displaying their latest adventures and priceless memories. As our family is living with a loved one with dementia, an Aura digital frame makes an excellent gift for their bedside table as a focal point and ‘remembering the days’. The ability to add captions is another superb feature to help with dates and places. We love that it lets you load unlimited photos, schedule when it is on and off, and have other friends and family send pictures directly to the frame.

Bypass the robes and fuzzy slippers and give her a gift she’ll wear proudly and think of you: jewelry from Mi Tesoro. They have earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets for every woman on your shopping list.

Shaped by rhythm, inspired by energy—this sculptural stunner echoes the curves of a soundwave. Laced with Preciosa crystals and unapologetically eclectic, it’s what happens when luxury takes the scenic route. We’ve been wearing this necklace for over a month, and this jewelry line is impressive. How do we know? Even our teenage daughter is a fan, and says she’d wear anything by Mi Tesoro.

Stuffed animals are always a hit with kids, but what about a stuffed animal that helps kids learn how to cope with emotions? Hammerhead helps children understand that it’s okay to feel big emotions and provides tools for managing them, as well as practical advice for resolving conflicts constructively. Hammerhead Kin introduces new concepts in conflict management and brings problem-solving lessons to life. Check the Slumberkins website for more animals, each with its own feelings.

If you’re looking for a toy with endless ways to engage the young mind, CLIXO is what you are looking for. This award-winning Magnetic STEM toy is perfect for any child on your list, and something the parents and grandparents can also enjoy playing with. The rainbow pack is for kids 4 and up, and includes 42 pieces in 8 unique Clixo shapes, including 3 spinners. Kids are engaged and captivated as they build hanging, curving, or wearable creations! Exercise their imagination as you build, create, and engage with these colorful, multi-sensory, safe magnet toys. They are educational, fun, easy to travel and can be cleaned with wipes or in the dishwasher. Check the CLIXO website, as they have packs for dinosaur lovers, space explorers and more.

The Tushbaby™ Hip Carrier

We all know caring for a baby is a very hands-on experience. But what happens when you have to multitask, travel, or need a little help? The Tushbaby hip carrier works great on its own or with the Pearl Wrap carrier. And, it’s so easy to use; grandparents, babysitters, and more can use it to lend the parent an extra hand. Our neighbor used it on a trip with a new baby and a toddler and said it was a “lifesaver.”

Looking for a gift for a co-worker, host, or your favorite neighbor? Wildwood’s U.S.-made (Portland) confections are a treat for the taste buds. Or, just grab some of these mesmerizing caramels for yourself to share at some of your holiday gatherings. The caramel collection contains a mix of four original caramel flavors: Cardamom Honey Caramel, Salted Caramel, Fennel Pollen Caramel and Rosemary Caramel with eighteen pieces per box. All Wildwood caramels are handcrafted and a luxurious treat.