Lavazza Opens Training Center in Dallas One Arts Plaza

Lavazza, the 130-year-old coffee brand, opened its newest state-of-the-art Training Center in One Arts Plaza, downtown Dallas, recently. The facility is the latest addition to the world’s largest coffee training network. It joins North American locations in New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, West Chester (PA), and Toronto. The Dallas opening represents another milestone in Lavazza’s strategic expansion across high-growth U.S. markets and its continued mission to elevate coffee culture globally.

Along with colleague Karel Anne Tieszen, I visited the Dallas Training Center’s open house last week. We thoroughly enjoyed touring the new facility with Frank LaRusso, Lavazza’s Director of Training BU Americas. LaRusso was not only extremely knowledgeable about coffee brewing, he’s also quite passionate about sharing his knowledge. And he sure brews a great cup of coffee (and latte/cappuccino/cold brew)—we were slightly over-caffeinated by the end of our tour.

The new Dallas facility is equipped with Lavazza’s most advanced espresso, brewing and coffee innovation equipment. It will serve as a hub for industry professionals, Lavazza partners, baristas, distributors and coffee enthusiasts throughout the Southwest, supporting hands-on training, certification, menu development and emerging coffee trends. As a special bonus for One Arts Plaza tenants, they completely furnished the 7th floor community lounge with state-of-the-art Lavazza equipment for everyone to enjoy.

“As one of the fastest growing hospitality and culinary markets in the country, Dallas represents a tremendous opportunity for Lavazza,” said Daniele Foti, VP of Marketing at Lavazza North America. “Our investment in this new Training Center demonstrates our commitment to the region and to the partners who bring the Lavazza experience to life every day. Dallas is a city of innovation and high standards, and we are excited to deepen our roots here.”

The Dallas Training Center embodies Lavazza’s global mission to spread coffee culture and serve as a reference point for coffee education throughout the industry. With seven Training Centers in Italy and dozens more worldwide, Lavazza’s network is recognized as the largest of its kind and serves culinary professionals, distributors, hospitality leaders and coffee lovers who seek advanced expertise and training. The Dallas Center will play a key role in advancing this mission by offering hands-on workshops, SCA-certified pathways and creative programming that reflect both local market needs and global coffee trends.

“Dallas has an incredible energy and an ever-evolving coffee scene,” shared Hossam Ashraf, President of Lavazza North America. “We are proud to support our partners with the resources, expertise and tools needed to deliver exceptional coffee experiences. This Center is not only an investment in our business. It is an investment in the people, the talent and the creativity that make this market so dynamic.”

Lavazza already partners with some of the most respected hospitality groups and culinary destinations in Dallas. The new Training Center will support and expand relationships with leading accounts that include Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Coury Hospitality Group, Al Biernat’s Steakhouse and Vandelay Hospitality, along with a growing roster of partners across the Dallas and Fort Worth region.

Earlier this year, Lavazza also began serving American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, further strengthening the brand’s footprint and commitment to the North Texas market. The facility will enable Lavazza to provide closer, more consistent support to these partners and help elevate their coffee programs through continued training and collaboration.

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. For more information about the Lavazza brand, please visit lavazzausa.com.

