Sam’s Club Introduces Hero Hours For Healthcare Workers

Starting today Sam’s Club introduced Hero Hours providing early access to all healthcare workers and first responders. Hero Hours are Sundays from 8-10 AM at all Sam’s Club locations.

The retail warehouse club says membership is not be required to shop during these hours. Masks or face coverings are required for all associates starting tomorrow, and shoppers are encouraged to wear a mask/face covering.

From Sam’s Club:

Our heroes (Sam’s Club associates) can shop the club early every Sunday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and we’re following the lead of those thoughtful clubs by expanding the audience for this shopping period to include healthcare workers and first responders.

On that note, we are announcing today that first responders and healthcare workers will be welcomed chainwide into our clubs for special shopping hours on Sundays from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. These Hero Hours will kick off Sunday, April 19 and continue until further notice. All shoppers entering clubs will be provided with a mask for safety.

Most importantly I want to thank all our heroes, healthcare workers, first responders and our associates for all you’re doing and the way you’re helping our communities.

On Tuesday and Thursdays from 7-9 AM, senior shoppers can seniors concierge pickup. Seniors pull into the designated parking spaces and place their order. If seniors want to do their own shopping in store hours are also every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. These hours include those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

