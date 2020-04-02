Sam’s Club Senior Hours & Senior Shopping Concierge

From the beginning the CDC and WHO have warned us our elderly population is the most vulnerable. Many of us with older family members have been doing their grocery shopping to keep them safe. However, not everyone has family near them and so they venture out during the senior shopping hours and try to avoid the crowds.

Sam’s Club has senior hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. This includes our Pharmacy and Optical Centers and will last until further notice.

It’s important to remember if you see a ‘young person’ shopping during that time, they may have a compromised immune system. This time would also be the best time for a pregnant woman to shop.

Now, to make things even easier and safer for seniors needing to shop, Sam’s Club has introduced a Concierge “shop from your car” service.

No more standing in line, worrying about a contaminated shopping cart, etc. On Tuesday and Thursdays from 7-9 AM, senior shoppers can use the designated parking spaces and place their order. A Sam’s Club associate will shop their list and bring the items to their car. This is such a great idea, we hope more stores will offer this service.

From Sam’s Club: We’re more committed than ever to deliver for our members. Whether shopping in club, on Samclub.com or via our new concierge service, we are here to deliver special.

Thank you for your continued trust, loyalty and patience. Stay safe.

We’re experiencing a unique challenge, and that calls for unique solutions. Kudos to Sam’s Club for leading the way in protecting our seniors.

Regular Sam’s Club hours are to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

