Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Up By 84, No New Deaths

Dallas County Reports 84 New Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 20, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 84 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,512. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38%) have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“In looking at Monday’s numbers, remember a few private labs are closed on Sunday. We continue to scrap and claw for more testing and you must continue to exercise good personal responsibility decisions, limit essential business trips and wear a cloth covering when you go to essential businesses. Like cooking and golf, #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt. So please keep following #SaferAtHome and making smart decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 4/20/20

Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Sunday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:

Total beds : 5,711 Beds occupied : 2,962

Total ICU beds : 827 ICU beds occupied : 501

Total ventilators : 942 Ventilators in use : 298

Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and might fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Dallas VA Medical Center

Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Promise Hospital of Dallas

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

