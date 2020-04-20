Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Up By 84, No New Deaths

Dallas County Reports 84 New Cases
DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 20, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 84 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,512. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38%) have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“In looking at Monday’s numbers, remember a few private labs are closed on Sunday. We continue to scrap and claw for more testing and you must continue to exercise good personal responsibility decisions, limit essential business trips and wear a cloth covering when you go to essential businesses. Like cooking and golf, #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt. So please keep following #SaferAtHome and making smart decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 4/20/20
Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Sunday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:
- Total beds: 5,711
- Beds occupied: 2,962
- Total ICU beds: 827
- ICU beds occupied: 501
- Total ventilators: 942
- Ventilators in use: 298
Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and might fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Dallas VA Medical Center
Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Promise Hospital of Dallas
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital