Rollin Joe’s Sips & Co. to Open Across from SMU, Bringing Specialty Drinks, Music and a Fresh New Hangout to Park Cities

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DALLAS, TX (November 2, 2026) — Rollin Joe’s Sips & Co., a new beverage-forward concept blending specialty drinks, music and community, will officially open its doors on Friday, November 6, at 3411 Asbury St., Dallas TX, directly across from Southern Methodist University. Guests will also have an opportunity to get an early taste of the concept during a special preview opening on Thursday, November 5, from 3 to 7 p.m., ahead of its official debut.

Founded by SMU alumnus, Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and longtime friend and hospitality veteran Kirk Thompson, the concept will bring a vibrant, all-day gathering place for SMU students, Park Cities residents and the surrounding community.

Rollin Joe’s is designed to be a destination where great drinks, good music and genuine connections come together. From morning caffeine runs and afternoon study sessions to evening meetups, the concept combines a playful, beverage-driven menu with a laid-back atmosphere inspired by music culture. House music will set the daily soundtrack, while live DJs, guest appearances and special programming will bring additional energy to the concept’s signature vibe lounge.

The Rollin Joe’s concept has been more than a decade in the making. Mooty first developed the idea and its central character, “Joe,” after leaving the legal profession in 2012. “Joe” is a laid-back, music-loving personality who embodies the culture and spirit of Rollin Joe’s. More than a host, Joe represents the welcoming, upbeat experience the founders hope to create for every guest who walks through the door.

Mooty, nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, brings decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business leader and currently serves as CEO and Principal of Christie’s International Real Estate @properties Lone Star. Thompson brings extensive hospitality expertise, including ownership and operation of Panera Bread franchises in Kentucky and Florida, as well as Jimmy John’s locations in Austin.

“We wanted to create something that goes beyond the traditional coffee shop experience,” said Mooty, co-founder and concept creator. “Rollin Joe’s is about bringing people together over great drinks and music in a space that feels fun, comfortable and welcoming. As an SMU alum, opening directly across from campus makes it even more meaningful. This location has been part of the community for decades, and we’re excited to give it new life while creating a place that people can make their own.”

Rollin Joe’s has an extensive beverage menu featuring everything from classic espresso drinks and inventive specialty coffees to frozen beverages, matcha, teas, fruit-forward refreshers and energy drinks. With playful, music-inspired names and unexpected flavor combinations, the menu reflects the brand’s fun-loving personality.

For coffee lovers, the menu has familiar favorites, including Cup o’ Joe – drip coffee; Gone Swimmin’ – Americano; Foam Party – cappuccino, Fast Times – cold brew; and Cool Hand Luke – iced shaken espresso.

For those looking to venture beyond the classics, Rollin Joe’s features a collection of signature specialty drinks with creative flavor combinations. Highlights include Liquid Gold – espresso, half-and-half, caramel and vanilla caramel drizzle; Maui Wowie – espresso, toasted coconut haze, vanilla and milk; The Dirty Joe – “dirty coffee”; Funky Monkey – espresso, peanut butter haze, banana and milk; Smokey & The Bandit – espresso, toasted marshmallow haze, brown sugar, cinnamon and milk; and Purple Rain – espresso, honey, lavender and milk.

Those looking for something a little more indulgent can explore the Slurpin’ lineup of frozen drinks, including Toasted – frozen espresso blended with mocha and toasted marshmallow; Banana Pancakes – frozen espresso, banana, brown sugar and cinnamon; and Joe Caramel – frozen espresso with caramel and milk. Refreshing frozen options include Lemon Ice Ice Baby – frozen lemonade; and Electric Lemonade – frozen lemonade with an energy boost.

A colorful selection of fruit-forward refreshers and energy drinks are also available, such as Little Red Corvette – strawberry açaí refresher; Cherry Bomb – cherry, lemonade and sparkling water; Dazed & Confused – lavender, green tea and lemonade; and Think Pink – strawberry, hibiscus and lemonade. For an extra pick-me-up, guests can try Punch Bowl – a blend of dragon fruit energy, orange cream energy, lemonade and sparkling water; and Creamsicle – combining orange cream energy and sparkling water.

The “Herbals” section of the menu offers a variety of tea and matcha, including Strawberry Fields – strawberry syrup and matcha; Matcha Libre – a classic matcha tea; But Then I Got Chai – chai tea; and Green Dragon – green tea and honey.

To complement the drink menu, Rollin Joe’s offers breakfast and lunch sliders developed in collaboration with King’s Hawaiian. Breakfast options include Bacon Me Crazy – egg, bacon and cheddar, and Pork & Mindy – egg, sausage and cheddar. Other slider options include The Don – Genoa salami, capicola, ham and provolone; Mile High Club – ham, turkey and bacon; Free Bird – turkey and provolone; and Ham Solo – ham and Swiss. For a sweet treat, guests can enjoy Dr. Mary’s Special Chocolate Chip Cookie – rich chocolate chips tucked into a buttery, golden cookie, finished with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

“From the beginning, we wanted Rollin Joe’s to be more than just another coffee shop,” said Thompson, co-founder and operations expert. “We wanted to offer a little bit of everything, from great coffee and matcha to refreshers, energy drinks and more, so there’s really something for everyone throughout the day. But just as important as the drinks is the atmosphere. We want people to feel comfortable hanging out, listening to music and spending time with friends. We’re excited to finally open the doors and share what we’ve been working on.”

Designed by Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC, the 1,373-square-foot space will accommodate approximately 45 to 50 guests and draw inspiration from vinyl listening lounges, music culture and modern café environments. The design blends comfortable seating, greenery, warm ambient lighting and curated music to create an inviting setting that transitions throughout the day. A covered patio, walk-up ordering and exterior “Quick Sip” window will offer additional convenience for guests looking to grab a drink on the go.

Rollin Joe’s plans to launch a mobile app following its opening, offering guests a convenient way to place orders ahead of time for easy pickup on the go. Rollin Joe’s will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ABOUT ROLLIN JOE’S SIPS & CO.

Rollin Joe’s Sips & Co. is a Dallas-based, beverage-forward concept founded by Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and Kirk Thompson, bringing together specialty coffee, espresso drinks, matcha, teas, refreshers, energy beverages, grab-and-go bites and music in a vibrant, community-focused environment. Built around its laid-back, music-loving namesake, Joe, the brand is designed to create a welcoming space where quality drinks, hospitality and culture come together. The flagship location opens November 4, 2026, at 3411 Asbury St., directly across from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.