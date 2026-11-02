MAKE IT YOUR HOLIDAY TRADITION AT OMNI DALLAS HOTEL

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Dallas, TX, November 2, 2026 – The photo with Santa you bring out every December. The holiday toast that becomes an annual night out with friends. The moment the lights come on and everyone stops to take it in. This holiday season, Omni Dallas Hotel invites North Texans and visitors to make room for the moments they will remember, and discover traditions they will look forward to year after year. Beginning November 21, the downtown hotel welcomes guests into a festive escape filled with sparkling décor, over-the-top Christmas cocktails and North Pole-inspired overnight stays.

From gathering for the holiday lighting celebration on Pegasus Lawn to sharing brunch with Santa, the experiences offer reasons to dress up, slow down and spend time together. The magic continues between the main events, with Kendra Scott lobby pop-ups offering a little holiday sparkle and opportunities to find a special gift. Complimentary hot cocoa and holiday treats at the November 28 lighting celebration add a sweet touch to an evening beneath the downtown skyline. Whether visiting for a few hours or settling in for a holiday getaway, guests are invited to make Omni Dallas part of how they celebrate the season.

Toast to Your New Favorite Holiday Tradition at Blitzen’s. Returning November 20, Blitzen’s Holiday Bar transforms Hops & Hens into an immersive Christmas escape made for festive reunions, downtown date nights and the annual holiday toast with friends. Twinkling garland, playful ribbon and a dazzling display of hanging ornaments suspend overhead to bring magic to life. Illuminated Christmas trees, a reindeer portrait wall and a dedicated Blitzen’s photo moment infuse the restaurant with excitement. For the season, a new approach to festive beverages complete the experience, giving guests a spirited setting to catch up, celebrate and capture a new holiday memory.

Gather for the Glow on Pegasus Lawn. On November 28, at 6:00 pm Omni Dallas invites hotel guests and neighbors to bundle up and gather on Pegasus Lawn for Omni Lights the Night, a holiday celebration beneath the iconic Dallas skyline where set to music, the building is brought to life for the festive season. Complimentary hot cocoa and holiday treats will be offered when properties across Omni Hotels & Resorts Illuminate the season. For families and friends, it is an invitation to pause, watch the lights come to life and welcome the holidays together.

Share Christmas Wishes and Capture a Keepsake with Santa. Some holiday photos become part of the family collection, brought out each year as little ones grow. On December 13 and December 20, Brunch with Santa at Texas Spice offers families a chance to create their next treasured keepsake. Guests can gather over brunch favorites and enjoy the restaurant’s warm Texas hospitality, with Santa appearing from 10 a.m. to noon on both dates. Between sharing Christmas wishes and posing for photos, families can turn a festive meal into a tradition worth returning for.

Savor a Winter Evening at the New Frost to Flame. Making its debut December 12 and December 19, Frost to Flame invites guests to trade the holiday rush for an intimate dining experience on the Texas Spice patio. Designed for 40 guests per evening, the new seasonal dinner pairs Texas-inspired dining with crisp December air and the warmth of gathering around the table. Subtle holiday touches create an inviting setting for a seasonal date night or a special dinner with friends, with time to linger and enjoy the company.

Wake Up to Christmas Magic at Santa’s Landing For those who wish the holiday magic could last a little longer, Santa’s Landing transforms an Omni Dallas suite into Santa’s own downtown hideaway. Festive decor, cozy touches and North Pole-inspired details make the overnight stay part of the celebration. Families can settle in, take in the surroundings and wake up to a holiday experience that feels far removed from the everyday. Santa’s Landing is available for reservations November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Learn more at omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas/specials/santas-landing.

Stay a Little Longer, Make a Few More Memories. An evening downtown can become a holiday getaway with Omni Dallas’ Magical Memories offer, which includes 15% off a stay and a $25 food and beverage credit. Whether planning a festive weekend with family or a seasonal escape for two, guests can give themselves more time to enjoy the hotel’s holiday experiences and the pleasure of being together. Offer details and reservations are available at omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas/specials/magical-memories.

For the full holiday calendar, Kendra Scott pop-up dates, pricing, reservations and details about complimentary activities, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas/things-to-do/activities.

ABOUT OMNI DALLAS HOTEL

Shining in the heart of downtown Dallas with over four miles of LED lights wrapped around its building, Omni Dallas Hotel connects via sky bridge to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Dallas Convention Center and is close to popular restaurants, shops, green spaces and the Dallas Arts District. The original 1934 iconic Dallas mascot, The Flying Red Horse, also known as Pegasus, sits atop an oil derrick, watching over Pegasus Lawn and the skyline. Over 10,000 pieces of original artwork are showcased throughout the 1,001 guest rooms, 142,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and restaurants that feature eight unique dining experiences. Guests enjoy stunning views of downtown from the Uptown Terrace deck with a heated infinity swimming pool and a spacious fitness center complete with Peloton bikes. Full-service Mokara Spa is open seven days a week, offering relaxing spa experiences as well as a membership. For more information, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas or call 214-744-6664. Like Omni Dallas on Facebook and Instagram @omnidallas.