ROISD Police Chief Prasifka Is Sworn In

Chief Prasifka Has Over 35 Years Of Experience in Law Enforcement

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford swore in new ROISD Police Chief Phillip Prasifka on August 17, 2020. Prasifka, formerly with the City of Glenn Heights for 18 years, was joined by his wife, three children who are ROHS graduates, and his parents. The oath includes the affirmation to execute the duties of the office and to the best of one’s ability to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and Texas.

Chief Phillip Prasifka has over 35 years of law enforcement experience, most recently as the Police Chief in Robinson, TX. He will oversee the campus-based officers and dispatch, as well as crisis management, emergency operations, and officer relations programs.

“We are excited about Chief Prasifka’s valuable experience as well as his commitment to the community,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “Our officers are a very important part of the fabric of the district and we value their expertise. Chief Prasifka will bring additional depth and knowledge, as well as dedication and passion for ROISD. We are thrilled to have such a compassionate and professional leader take the helm.”

Chief Prasifka holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Texas A&M University, holds a Master Peace Officer Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), and is a TCOLE Instructor. Prasifka is a graduate of the prestigious Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College.

Chief Prasifka is committed to building and enriching relationships with the Red Oak ISD Community, being a visible part of the community and serving the community with fairness, transparency, and impartiality.

Chief Prasifka has been married for over 31 years to his wife Annette. They have two daughters, Kaylee Prasifka Christenson, Lindsay Prasifka, and one son, Tyler Prasifka, all Red Oak High School graduates.

ROISD Police Department Sets An Example For Other Districts

The Red Oak ISD Police Department is known across the state as one of the first to have

officers on every campus and frequently trains with other ISDs and municipalities. In addition, ROISD is a leader in crisis management and emergency operations training and preparation as well as preventive and mitigation measures.

But more importantly, Red Oak ISD officers are known and appreciated on the campus as

evidenced by five officers being named the auxiliary employee of the year for their school this past year. Additionally, one officer won the District Employee of the Year award. The ROISD Police Department also hosts self-defense classes and a middle school Students Working As A Team (SWAAT) program. They are involved with the ROHS Impact program against drugs, and many other ISD initiatives.

