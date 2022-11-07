ROISD Earns Top Award for Excellence in Budget Presentation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD has earned the highest form of recognition in the area of budget development and presentation. The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) recognized the District for excellence in budget presentation with the Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) for the 2022–2023 budget year.

The award was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstration of financial transparency and clear communication. For 2022-23, only 22 Texas public districts received the MBA designation with most ISDs well over 30,000 in student population including Arlington, Dallas, Houston, and Mansfield!

This is the third year that Red Oak ISD submitted and received this award. Red Oak ISD is by far the smallest ISD in Texas to receive this prestigious award.

“The preparation of the Meritorious Budget Award document brings together many budget development components to the forefront,” stated Dr. Bill Johnston, ROISD CFO/Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. “The final result is one document that is easy to access and demonstrates the transparency of District operations to all stakeholders to create a better understanding of the budget process as a whole. It is a reflection of the District’s commitment to financial integrity and responsible stewardship of taxpayers’ dollars.”

ASBO International’s MBA and Pathway to the MBA promote and recognize best budget presentation practices in school districts. Participants submit their applications and budget documents to a panel of school financial professionals who review the materials for compliance with the MBA Criteria Checklist and other requirements and provide expert feedback that districts can use to improve their budget documents.

Districts that successfully demonstrate they have met the necessary program requirements may earn either the MBA or Pathway to the MBA, an introductory program that allows districts to ease into full MBA compliance.

“ASBO International’s MBA program provides school districts with tools and resources to develop a high-quality, easy-to-understand budget to share the district’s goals and objectives internally and with the community,” ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis explains. “By participating in the programs, districts demonstrate their commitment to upholding nationally recognized budget presentation standards.”

The MBA and Pathway to the MBA are sponsored by ASBO International Strategic Partner Voya Financial®. Learn more about the program at asbointl.org/MBA.

About ASBO International

Founded in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. ASBO International is committed to providing programs, services, and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business. Its members support student achievement through effective resource management in various areas ranging from finance and operations to food services and transportation. Learn more at asbointl.org.