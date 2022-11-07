Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash showcases the very best in local handmade crafts

Facebook

The Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash, presented by the Dallas Craft Collective, is one of Dallas’s longest running 100% handmade shopping events and party. It showcases the very best in local handmade apparel, bags, jewelry, home décor, accessories, art, pottery, and more. Hand-picked artists, crafters, and designers from near and far gather at the Jingle Bash for one-of-a-kind one-stop shopping. Get holiday gifts for everyone on your list and pick up a few things for yourself. The event is held November 12, 2022 from 10:30-5:00, at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215.

Admission is free. Get there early if you want to be one of the first 50 shoppers to snag one of the coveted Bash Bags filled with swag from many of the talented vendors!

There will be a bar on site plus amazing food trucks. Visit the Make and Take table teaching fun easy to do crafts that you and your kids can take home. Santa will be making an appearance and there will be music by Uptown Revue.