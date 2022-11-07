DeSoto Bulls Youth Basketball Open Winter 2022 Registration

Facebook

The Desoto Bulls invites parents to register their children for the winter 2022 season. Registrations are open across divisions, from 6u to 12u boys and girls

Desoto Bulls Basketball Organization is proud to invite registrations from parents for its 2022 winter basketball season in multiple divisions, starting from 6U to 12U boys and girls. The team prides itself on being more than just a basketball team focused on winning every match, but a family. They emphasize the development of skills and character as well as fostering friendships. With practices held in Duncanville and games played all over the southwest Dallas area, the Desoto Bulls are looking to become one of the top teams in the state.

The organization provides resources like practice facilities, equipment, and online coaching tools. It also organizes clinics to help players improve their basketball skills. Players can expect individual attention from experienced coaches who work with them on every game aspect.

Practices take place in Duncanville, and games are played in different venues throughout the Southwest Dallas area. There are no tryouts for any of the age groups. All interested individuals need only complete the registration form available on the official link below.

Once signed up, players will receive a welcome packet with further details about practices, games, and tournaments.

Desoto Bulls also offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for local businesses, including banner and logo placement during practices, tournaments, and games, social media shout outs, player recognition, and more. Companies and organizations that want to sponsor a division should visit the link below for details.

President Anthony Sherrod has coached at several levels, including Military Basketball, and his program. He understands how important it is for kids to learn fundamentals and teamwork. Mr. Sherrod was an athlete growing up, and as a coach, he hopes to instill those same values in the players on his team.

“We make sure to teach these fundamental skills while having fun,” says President Anthony Sherrod, “Once they’ve mastered that, then we move onto more advanced concepts.” “There is no better way to hone those skills than with a competitive team like this,” he added.

Sherrod and his coaching staff will work with each player individually to help them improve their game. His goal is to provide an environment where young athletes can develop as players and people.

The Desoto Bulls look forward to seeing new faces and meeting old friends. Registration can be done through the official website of the organization. Parents who want to register their children or inquire about training sessions or other details should go through the link below https://noirknights.sportngin.com/register/form/748946019.