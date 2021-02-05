RESCHEDULED: Full I-635 Mainlane Closures between Forest Ln and Abrams Rd to Perform Bridge Work

Share via: 0 Shares 0





RESCHEDULED: Full I-635 Mainlane Closures With Detours

DALLAS – The partial demo of Forest Lane and Abrams Road bridges over I-635, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been rescheduled for next weekend, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

The rescheduled work will group all associated closures for the bridge demo into one evening beginning 8 p.m. on Saturday through noon on Sunday.

Street closures at Forest Lane, Abrams Road and Markville Drive will be required. Both directions of mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads at this time.

The rescheduled closures and associated detours are as follows:

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 14:

(Closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday) All lanes of eastbound I-635 between Abrams Road and Forest Lane.

DETOUR: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Abrams Road (Exit 17) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after Forest Lane.

DETOUR : Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Abrams Road (Exit 17) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after Abrams Road.

DETOUR : Drivers must use the entrance ramp just east of Forest Lane to access eastbound I-635.

DETOUR : Drivers will be detoured along Valley View Lane and the westbound I-635 frontage road toward the U.S. 75 U-Turn to access the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635.

DETOUR : Drivers will be detoured north on Greenville Avenue, east on Walnut Street and south on Audelia Road. If needing to access eastbound I-635, drivers may take this detour and use the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 from Skillman Street.

DETOUR : Northbound Abrams Road traffic will head west on Forest Lane, north on Greenville Avenue and east on Walnut Street to access Abrams Road. Southbound Abrams Road traffic will head west on Walnut Street, south on Greenville Avenue and east on Forest Lane to access Abrams Road.

DETOUR: Eastbound Forest Lane drivers will head south on Abrams Road and turn left on Royal Lane and left on Skillman Street through the I-635 intersection to access Forest Lane. Westbound Forest Lane drivers will continue south along the Skillman Street/Audelia Road, using Royal Lane and Abrams Road to access Forest Lane.

Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996. They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.

For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.

