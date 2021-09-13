Remembrance Ceremony Honors Fallen in DeSoto Ceremony

Facebook

DeSoto Remembers The Fallen On 20th Anniversary of 9/11

DeSoto’s City Leadership joined with its first responders and Fire Academy Candidates on Friday Morning, September 10, 2021, to mark the passage of twenty years since the 9/11 attacks and to look the impact that they had on life in America today. The gathering took place at DeSoto’s Fire Station One, 501 E. Wintergreen Road, right next DeSoto’s Fire Academy where many of the young recruits were born in the years following 9/11. Many of the words spoken at the ceremony were aimed at the younger members of the crowd who might not have realized just how much impact this tragic event had on our nation.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor noted, “Today is a day for looking back, but it also a day to take a step back, catch our breath, and to regain that spirt of togetherness that we embraced on 9/11 and at other times in our history when the future was unsettled and when we were attacked because someone detested who we were and what we stood for.

Togetherness is what got us through the most trying times our nation has faced.” Proctor later added, “While the shadows of sorrow hung over our dear nation on 9/11 and in the days that followed, our greatness and resolve shined brighter than the stars in the North Texas sky. Let us honor those who died that day, and on so many other fateful days that America has faced, by coming together and looking out for the well-being and safety of our neighbors and our countrymen.”

DeSoto Fire Rescue Chief pointed out that DeSoto held our remembrance ceremony on Friday so that the appropriate amount of time and reverence could be dedicated to this solemn event and so that we did not clash with the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance which DeSoto will also be participating in by providing document shredding and e-recycling services for DeSoto residents.