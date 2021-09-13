ROISD Honors Staff, Alum, and Family in Founder’s Day Hometown Heroes

Red Oak Founder’s Day Hometown Heroes
(RED OAK, TX) — The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Founder’s Day parade and festival on Saturday, September 11 with the theme of Hometown Heroes tying to the 9-11 twentieth anniversary. The Chamber accepted nominations from the community to honor the heroes among us.
Congratulations to our ROISD connected Red Oak Founder’s Day Hometown Heroes who were announced at the event on Saturday, Sept. 11. We had many with conflicts that day, but be sure to congratulate them on campus or around town!
- Jim Robnett – Marine/Korean War Veteran (Father of Melanie Petersen)
- Howard Gatewood – Marine Veteran, ROHS Principal
- John Anderson – Navy Veteran, ROISD School Board President
- Michelle Carter – ROHS Class of 2003/Gold Medal Olympian
- Louise Ritter – ROHS Class of 1976/Gold Medal Olympian
- Brenda Sanford – ROISD Superintendent
- Merilee Stone – Red Oak Elem Principal
- Amy Weis – Wooden Elem Principal
- Ashley Jackson – Schupmann Elem Principal
- Rachel Rector – Eastridge Elem Principal
- Allyson Bell – Shields Elem Principal
- Rob Waller – ROMS Principal
- Dr. Joy Shaw – ROISD Board Member/ ROISD 35 years (Ret)
- Tamelia Moore – ROISD Admin Receptionist
- Alvin Shaw – ROMS Coach
- Donna Knight – ROISD Family Services (ret)
- Jennifer Bates – Schupmann Elem Nurse
Other Red Oak Hometown Heroes:
- Garland Wolfe – Red Oak Police Chief
- Ben Blanton – Red Oak Fire Chief
- Will Turner – Baylor Waxahachie President
- Logan Ragsdale – Red Oak Librarian
At age 89, Marine Corp Veteran Jim Robnett is one of the last surviving members of the “Chosin Few” a group of troops who survived one of the bloodiest and coldest battles (battle at the Chosin Reservoir) during the Korean War. He has lived in RO since 1972, served on the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce Board, Planning & Zoning, and many years as President of the Economic Development Corp.