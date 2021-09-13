ROISD Honors Staff, Alum, and Family in Founder’s Day Hometown Heroes

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Red Oak Founder’s Day Hometown Heroes

(RED OAK, TX) — The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Founder’s Day parade and festival on Saturday, September 11 with the theme of Hometown Heroes tying to the 9-11 twentieth anniversary. The Chamber accepted nominations from the community to honor the heroes among us.

Congratulations to our ROISD connected Red Oak Founder’s Day Hometown Heroes who were announced at the event on Saturday, Sept. 11. We had many with conflicts that day, but be sure to congratulate them on campus or around town!

Jim Robnett – Marine/Korean War Veteran (Father of Melanie Petersen)

Howard Gatewood – Marine Veteran, ROHS Principal

John Anderson – Navy Veteran, ROISD School Board President

Michelle Carter – ROHS Class of 2003/Gold Medal Olympian

Louise Ritter – ROHS Class of 1976/Gold Medal Olympian

Brenda Sanford – ROISD Superintendent

Merilee Stone – Red Oak Elem Principal

Amy Weis – Wooden Elem Principal

Ashley Jackson – Schupmann Elem Principal

Rachel Rector – Eastridge Elem Principal

Allyson Bell – Shields Elem Principal

Rob Waller – ROMS Principal

Dr. Joy Shaw – ROISD Board Member/ ROISD 35 years (Ret)

Tamelia Moore – ROISD Admin Receptionist

Alvin Shaw – ROMS Coach

Donna Knight – ROISD Family Services (ret)

Jennifer Bates – Schupmann Elem Nurse

Other Red Oak Hometown Heroes:

Garland Wolfe – Red Oak Police Chief

Ben Blanton – Red Oak Fire Chief

Will Turner – Baylor Waxahachie President

Logan Ragsdale – Red Oak Librarian

At age 89, Marine Corp Veteran Jim Robnett is one of the last surviving members of the “Chosin Few” a group of troops who survived one of the bloodiest and coldest battles (battle at the Chosin Reservoir) during the Korean War. He has lived in RO since 1972, served on the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce Board, Planning & Zoning, and many years as President of the Economic Development Corp.