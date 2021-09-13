2021 Reader’s Choice Professional Services Winners

We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses and you delivered. Congratulations to all of the winners. We’ll be publishing a special edition paper soon with all of the winners-remember to show them some love!
Professional Services
Best Funeral Home
WINNER: West/Hurtt Funeral Home, DeSoto
2nd Jaynes Memorial Chapel, Duncanville
3rd J. E. Keever Mortuary, Ennis
Best Landscaping Company
WINNER: Everett Ranch
2nd Nelly’s Tree Company, Lancaster
3rd EarthTones Greenery, Midlothian
Best Carpet Cleaning
WINNER: D & P Carpet Cleaning, Lancaster
2nd Peace Frog Specialty, Cedar Hill
3rd Cosmopolitan Carpet & Rug, Arlington
Best Pool Maintenance
WINNER: Crystal Clear Custom Pools, Midlothian
2nd Curry Pools, Red Oak
3rd Blue Diamond Pools, Midlothian
Best Veterinarian
WINNER: VCA DeSoto
2nd Gully Animal, Midlothian
3rd Pet Medical Center, Duncanville
Best Car Dealership
WINNER: Classic Buick GMC, Arlington
2nd Chuck Fairbanks Chevrolet, DeSoto
3rd Don Davis Nissan, Arlington
Best Nursery/Greenhouse
WINNER: The Greenery, Waxahachie
2nd EarthTones Greenery, Midlothian
3rd Nelly’s Tree Company, Lancaster
Best Pool Builder
WINNER: Crystal Clear Custom Pools
2nd Curry Pools
3rd Bright Pools
Best Tire Sales/Repair
WINNER: Discount Tire, Midlothian
2nd Shipman Tire, DeSoto
3rd Pete’s Tire & Automotive, Waxahachie
Best Pet Groomer
WINNER: All About Dogs, Midlothian
2nd VCA DeSoto
3rd Pet Village, Duncanville
Best Heating and AC
WINNER: Dial One Johnson, Cedar Hill
2nd Tie Texas Ace, Midlothian & Baker Brothers
Best Plumber
Dial One Johnson, Cedar Hill
2nd Baker Brothers
3rd Benjamin Franklin, Duncanville
Best Banker
WINNER: John Knight, First Financial, Midlothian
2nd Stephanie Starrett
3rd Patricia Coleman, Bank of DeSoto
Best Realtor
WINNER: Shelley Hemphill
2nd Dayna Rankin Henderson
3rd Century 21 Judge Fite Team
Best Nursing Home
WINNER: Park Manor Nursing Home, DeSoto
2nd Arabella of Red Oak
3rd DeSoto Nursing Home
Best Financial Institution
WINNER: PenFed Credit Union, Dallas
2nd Tie: Chase Bank, Midlothian & Plains Capital, DeSoto
3rd Citizen’s National Bank, Cedar Hill
Best Chef/Cook
WINNER: Ryan Siegler, Mija Barbecue
2nd Jeff Hargrove, Texicurean, Midlothian
3rd Conner Baxter, Texicurean, Midlothian
Best Electrician
WINNER: James Baxter, Cotton Electric
2nd Baker Brothers
3rd French Electric, LLC
Best Mortgage Company
WINNER: Total Mortgage and Lending
2nd Texas Trust Credit Union, Cedar Hill
3rd Gateway Mortgage, Waxahachie
Best Body Shop
WINNER: My Father’s Shop, Midlothian
2nd North Main Auto Painting, Duncanville
3rd Rainbow Collision
Best Church (Favorite)
WINNER: First Baptist Church, Cedar Hill
2nd FBC, Midlothian
3rd Cowboy Church of Ellis County
Best Law Firm
Hardesty Law Office, Midlothian
2nd Tie Leasor Crass, Mansfield & Scott A Barber, Cedar Hill
Best Wedding Planner
WINNER: Tamara Harris
2nd Janice Carter
Best Insurance Agent
WINNER: Andrea Walton, Red Oak
2nd Brian Certain
3rd J Patton, Cedar Hill
Best Insurance Agency
WINNER: Andrea Walton State Farm, Red Oak
2nd Jim McDonald, State Farm, Duncanville
3rd Clark Patton, Cedar Hill
Best Home Builder
WINNER: Bloomfield Homes at Autumn Run
2nd SSB Designs, Mansfield
3rd Lux Home Builders
Best Hospital
WINNER: Methodist Mansfield
2nd Methodist Midlothian
3rd Methodist Dallas
Best Emergency Room
WINNER: Methodist Mansfield
2nd Methodist Midlothian
3rd Methodist Dallas
Best Imaging Center
WINNER: Breast Center at Methodist Mansfield
2nd Center for Diagnostic Imaging, DeSoto
3rd Methodist Charlton Women’s
Best Physical Therapy
WINNER: Methodist Mansfield
2nd Metroplex Physical Therapy
3rd Therapeutic Partners of Texas
Best Maternity Facility
WINNER: Methodist Mansfield
2nd Methodist Midlothian
Best Pet Boarding
WINNER: Camp Bow Wow
2nd VCA DeSoto Animal Hospital
3rd Pet Medical Center of Duncanville
Best Security
WINNER: DAP Security and Protection
Best Printing Shop
TIE: Big D Quality Printers WITH B&B Printing
2ND American Trophy and Awards, DeSoto
Best Photographer
WINNER: Ivey Photography, Midlothian
2nd Moving Pictures, Red Oak
3rd Cody Henson Photography, Midlothian
Best Wedding Venue
WINNER: Old Bison Ranch Weddings & Events
2nd NaKayshions Wedding & Event Center, Cedar Hill
3rd Blaine Stone Lodge, Midlothian
Best Event Center
WINNER: Old Bison Ranch Weddings & Events
2nd NaKayshions Wedding & Events, Cedar Hill
3rd Firefly Gardens, Midlothian
Best Pest Control
WINNER: Pest One Pest Control, Mansfield
2nd Blue Line Pest Police, Midlothian
3rd Pestek, Midlothian
Best Storage Facility
WINNER: Access Self Storage & Truck Rental, DeSoto
2nd Max’s RV & Boat Storage, Alvarado
3rd U-Haul Moving & Storage, Cedar Hill
Best Animal Clinic
WINNER: VCA DeSoto Animal Hospital
2nd Tri-City Animal Shelter
3rd Animal Emergency Hospital of Mansfield
Best Auto Repair
WINNER: My Father’s Shop, Midlothian
2nd Pete’s Tire & Automotive Service
3rd Krueger Auto Services Center
Best Senior Living
WINNER: Champions Cove, Duncanville
2nd Arabella of Red Oak
3rd DeSoto Nursing & Rehab
Best Chiropractic Clinic
WINNER: Curious Functional Health; Chiropractic, Cedar Hill
2nd Dr. Chad Tucker, DeSoto
Best Optometrist
WINNER: Robert A Smith, O.D.
2nd Dr. Mija Jackson Lee, Duncanville
3rd Danielle Gardner
Beauty and Wellness
Best Health Club/Gym
WINNER: Crescent Yoga Studio & Eco Boutique, Midlothian
2nd Main Street Gym, Midlothian Tie with Alan E Sims, Cedar Hill Rec Center
3rd Duncanville Rec Center
Best Day Spa
WINNER: Soyokaze Massage Therapy, Midlothian
2nd Elite Foot and Body Therapeutic Massage, Midlothian
3rd Lavish Retreat Spa, Cedar Hill
Best Nail Salon
WINNER: Resort Nail Salon, Waxahachie
2nd U Need Nails, Cedar Hill
3rd 1st Solar Nails and Spa, Cedar Hill
Best Hair Salon
WINNER: Eye Candy, Midlothian
2nd A Simple Touch Day Spa and Salon, Cedar Hill
3rd Split Endings Salon, Cedar Hill
Best Yoga Studio
WINNER: Crescent Yoga Studio, Midlothian
2nd YogaFire, Midlothian