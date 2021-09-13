2021 Reader’s Choice Professional Services Winners

Kristin Barclay
Readers Choice logo

We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses and you delivered. Congratulations to all of the winners. We’ll be publishing a special edition paper soon with all of the winners-remember to show them some love!

Professional Services

Best Funeral Home

WINNER: West/Hurtt Funeral Home, DeSoto

2nd Jaynes Memorial Chapel, Duncanville

3rd J. E. Keever Mortuary, Ennis

Best Landscaping Company

WINNER: Everett Ranch

2nd Nelly’s Tree Company, Lancaster

3rd EarthTones Greenery, Midlothian

 

Best Carpet Cleaning

WINNER: D & P Carpet Cleaning, Lancaster

2nd Peace Frog Specialty, Cedar Hill

3rd Cosmopolitan Carpet & Rug, Arlington

 

Best Pool Maintenance

WINNER: Crystal Clear Custom Pools, Midlothian

2nd Curry Pools, Red Oak

3rd Blue Diamond Pools, Midlothian

 

Best Veterinarian

WINNER: VCA DeSoto

2nd Gully Animal, Midlothian

3rd Pet Medical Center, Duncanville

 

Best Car Dealership

WINNER: Classic Buick GMC, Arlington

2nd Chuck Fairbanks Chevrolet, DeSoto

3rd Don Davis Nissan, Arlington

 

Best Nursery/Greenhouse

WINNER: The Greenery, Waxahachie

2nd EarthTones Greenery, Midlothian

3rd Nelly’s Tree Company, Lancaster

 

Best Pool Builder

WINNER: Crystal Clear Custom Pools

2nd Curry Pools

3rd Bright Pools

 

Best Tire Sales/Repair

WINNER: Discount Tire, Midlothian

2nd Shipman Tire, DeSoto

3rd Pete’s Tire & Automotive, Waxahachie

 

Best Pet Groomer

WINNER: All About Dogs, Midlothian

2nd VCA DeSoto

3rd Pet Village, Duncanville

Best Heating and AC

WINNER: Dial One Johnson, Cedar Hill

2nd Tie Texas Ace, Midlothian & Baker Brothers

 

Best Plumber

Dial One Johnson, Cedar Hill

2nd Baker Brothers

3rd Benjamin Franklin, Duncanville

 

Best Banker

WINNER: John Knight, First Financial, Midlothian

2nd Stephanie Starrett

3rd Patricia Coleman, Bank of DeSoto

 

Best Realtor

WINNER: Shelley Hemphill

2nd Dayna Rankin Henderson

3rd Century 21 Judge Fite Team

 

Best Nursing Home

WINNER: Park Manor Nursing Home, DeSoto

2nd Arabella of Red Oak

3rd DeSoto Nursing Home

 

Best Financial Institution

WINNER: PenFed Credit Union, Dallas

2nd Tie: Chase Bank, Midlothian & Plains Capital, DeSoto

3rd Citizen’s National Bank, Cedar Hill

 

Best Chef/Cook

WINNER: Ryan Siegler, Mija Barbecue

2nd Jeff Hargrove, Texicurean, Midlothian

3rd Conner Baxter, Texicurean, Midlothian

Best Electrician

WINNER: James Baxter, Cotton Electric

2nd Baker Brothers

3rd French Electric, LLC

Best Mortgage Company

WINNER: Total Mortgage and Lending

2nd Texas Trust Credit Union, Cedar Hill

3rd Gateway Mortgage, Waxahachie

Best Body Shop

WINNER: My Father’s Shop, Midlothian

2nd North Main Auto Painting, Duncanville

3rd Rainbow Collision

Best Church (Favorite)

WINNER: First Baptist Church, Cedar Hill

2nd FBC, Midlothian

3rd Cowboy Church of Ellis County

Best Law Firm

Hardesty Law Office, Midlothian

2nd Tie Leasor Crass, Mansfield & Scott A Barber, Cedar Hill

Best Wedding Planner

WINNER: Tamara Harris

2nd Janice Carter

Best Insurance Agent

WINNER: Andrea Walton, Red Oak

2nd Brian Certain

3rd J Patton, Cedar Hill

Best Insurance Agency

WINNER: Andrea Walton State Farm, Red Oak

2nd Jim McDonald, State Farm, Duncanville

3rd Clark Patton, Cedar Hill

Best Home Builder

WINNER: Bloomfield Homes at Autumn Run

2nd SSB Designs, Mansfield

3rd Lux Home Builders

Best Hospital

WINNER: Methodist Mansfield

2nd Methodist Midlothian

3rd Methodist Dallas

 

Best Emergency Room

WINNER: Methodist Mansfield

2nd Methodist Midlothian

3rd Methodist Dallas

Best Imaging Center

WINNER: Breast Center at Methodist Mansfield

2nd Center for Diagnostic Imaging, DeSoto

3rd Methodist Charlton Women’s

Best Physical Therapy

WINNER: Methodist Mansfield

2nd Metroplex Physical Therapy

3rd Therapeutic Partners of Texas

Best Maternity Facility

WINNER: Methodist Mansfield

2nd Methodist Midlothian

 

Best Pet Boarding

WINNER: Camp Bow Wow

2nd VCA DeSoto Animal Hospital

3rd Pet Medical Center of Duncanville

Best Security

WINNER: DAP Security and Protection

 

Best Printing Shop

TIE: Big D Quality Printers WITH B&B Printing

2ND American Trophy and Awards, DeSoto

Best Photographer

WINNER: Ivey Photography, Midlothian

2nd Moving Pictures, Red Oak

3rd Cody Henson Photography, Midlothian

 

Best Wedding Venue

WINNER: Old Bison Ranch Weddings & Events

2nd NaKayshions Wedding & Event Center, Cedar Hill

3rd Blaine Stone Lodge, Midlothian

Best Event Center

WINNER: Old Bison Ranch Weddings & Events

2nd NaKayshions Wedding & Events, Cedar Hill

3rd Firefly Gardens, Midlothian

 

Best Pest Control

WINNER: Pest One Pest Control, Mansfield

2nd Blue Line Pest Police, Midlothian

3rd Pestek, Midlothian

 

Best Storage Facility

WINNER: Access Self Storage & Truck Rental, DeSoto

2nd Max’s RV & Boat Storage, Alvarado

3rd U-Haul Moving & Storage, Cedar Hill

Best Animal Clinic

WINNER: VCA DeSoto Animal Hospital

2nd Tri-City Animal Shelter

3rd Animal Emergency Hospital of Mansfield

Best Auto Repair

WINNER: My Father’s Shop, Midlothian

2nd Pete’s Tire & Automotive Service

3rd Krueger Auto Services Center

Best Senior Living

WINNER: Champions Cove, Duncanville

2nd Arabella of Red Oak

3rd DeSoto Nursing & Rehab

Best Chiropractic Clinic

WINNER: Curious Functional Health; Chiropractic, Cedar Hill

2nd Dr. Chad Tucker, DeSoto

 

Best Optometrist

WINNER: Robert A Smith, O.D.

2nd Dr. Mija Jackson Lee, Duncanville

3rd Danielle Gardner

Beauty and Wellness

Best Health Club/Gym

WINNER: Crescent Yoga Studio & Eco Boutique, Midlothian

2nd Main Street Gym, Midlothian Tie with Alan E Sims, Cedar Hill Rec Center

3rd Duncanville Rec Center

Best Day Spa

WINNER: Soyokaze Massage Therapy, Midlothian

2nd Elite Foot and Body Therapeutic Massage, Midlothian

3rd Lavish Retreat Spa, Cedar Hill

Best Nail Salon

WINNER: Resort Nail Salon, Waxahachie

2nd U Need Nails, Cedar Hill

3rd 1st Solar Nails and Spa, Cedar Hill

Best Hair Salon

WINNER: Eye Candy, Midlothian

2nd A Simple Touch Day Spa and Salon, Cedar Hill

3rd Split Endings Salon, Cedar Hill

Best Yoga Studio

WINNER: Crescent Yoga Studio, Midlothian

2nd YogaFire, Midlothian

 

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

